"TGL to life"; "Sh**s garbage" - Fans divided as Tiger Woods' simulator league plans major expansion

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods' TGL series planning for a major expansion. The series has reportedly filed a trademark for Motor City Golf Club, another team for the next season.
The TGL series has a total of six teams in 2025, and they are reportedly planning to add a seventh one for the next season. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:
"The TGL Golf League appears to have filed a trademark for Motor City Golf Club in what may be an indication of the first expansion move for the league. Reports have indicated that one additional team could be added for this upcoming season."
Fans in the comment section reacted to the speculation. However, there were mixed reactions from people. Some praised the series while some called it 'garbage'.
"TGL for life!" a fan said.
"S***s garbage. No one watches this and I watch all golf no matter what tour. It’s cringe and won’t be around long," another fan added.
"It was horrible. Real golf only parts!" another fan commented.
Some said it would be "huge," while some stated that there is no match for the Tiger Woods Jupiter Links Golf Club.
"This would be HUGE" another fan added.
"They’ll be no match for @JupiterLinksGC," one more fan added.
Meanwhile, a fan compared it to the LIV Golf.
"Wow. And people think LIV team golf is worthless? At least that’s real golf on a real course," a fan added.
A look into the teams of Tiger Woods' TGL series
In the first season of the tech-infused series, there were a total of six teams comprising four players in each. However, only three of them could play in a match.
The series features some top-ranked golfers on the PGA Tour, such as Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa.
Here are the teams and players of the 2025 TGL series:
Atlanta Drive GC
- Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Thomas
- Billy Horschel
- Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
New York Golf Club
- Xander Schauffele
- Rickie Fowler
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
TGL's first season ran from January 2025 to March 2025. Ultimately, it was the Atlanta Drive GC who won the inaugural edition.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Golf Club topped the standings of the regular season, followed by The Bay Golf Club, Atlanta GC, and New York GC. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf struggled in the opening season and even failed to make it to the playoffs.