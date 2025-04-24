TGL official drops major update on possible women’s league as part of expansion

Tiger Woods's TGL series has hinted at its expansion and adding a women's league. The tech-infused golf series, which was initially planned to start in January 2024, was postponed and finally began in January 2025. Its first season ended in March 2025.

Speaking at this week's CAA World Congress of Sports, TMRW Golf League officials shared their interest in expanding the series. Alexis Ohanian, the TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner, reflected on having a women's league (via Sports Business Journal):

“I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute. They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”

TMRW Sports co-founder, Mike McCarley, who is also one of the founding members of the TGL series, agreed with Ohanian's statement and said:

“There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too.”

In the first season, the series featured six teams consisting of PGA Tour players.

A look into the teams and players of TGL

The first season of the TGL, which ran from January 2025 to March 2025, wrapped up with the Atlanta Drive Golf Club winning the championship. The series has six teams of four players each. However, only three of them could play in a match.

Some of the best players on the PGA Tour, such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Åberg, played in the series. Tiger Woods also competed in the series.

Here are the teams, their owners, and the players of the TGL 2025:

Atlanta Drive GC (Owner: Arthur Blank – Atlanta, Georgia)

Roster:

Justin Thomas (United States)

Patrick Cantlay (United States)

Billy Horschel (United States)

Lucas Glover (United States)

Boston Common Golf (Owner: Fenway Sports Group – Boston, Massachusetts)

Roster:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Keegan Bradley (United States)

Adam Scott (Australia)

Jupiter Links Golf Club (Owners: Tiger Woods, David Blitzer – Jupiter, Florida)

Roster:

Tiger Woods (United States)

Max Homa (United States)

Tom Kim (South Korea)

Kevin Kisner (United States)

Los Angeles Golf Club (Owners: Alexis Ohanian, Venus Williams, Serena Williams – Los Angeles, California)

Roster:

Collin Morikawa (United States)

Sahith Theegala (United States)

Justin Rose (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

New York Golf Club (Owner: Steve Cohen – New York City, New York)

Roster:

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Rickie Fowler (United States)

Xander Schauffele (United States)

Cameron Young (United States)

The Bay Golf Club (Owners: Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry – San Francisco, California)

Roster:

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Wyndham Clark (United States)

Min Woo Lee (Australia)

Shane Lowry (Republic of Ireland)

