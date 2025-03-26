TGL owner Tiger Woods sends out special message to Justin Thomas & co after season finale

TGL owner Tiger Woods has congratulated Justin Thomas and co. for their win in the season. Atlanta Drive GC won the first two of the three finals to become the first-ever winner of the league.

On Tuesday, March 25, Atlanta Drive GC posted a 4-3 win against New York GC in the second final match to seize the title. Earlier, they had also won the first final by 6-5.

Following Atlanta Drive GC's victory, Tiger Woods sent a special message to Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, and owner Arthur Blank.

"Congratulations to the Atlanta GC, Arthur Blank, JT, Pat, Billy Ho and Lucas. What a finish and a great way to close out year one of TGL," he wrote.

Earlier, Atlanta Drive GC entered the SoFi Center with a 1-0 lead. Following the first ten holes, New York GC took a 3-0 lead and looked all set to head for the third final. However, Atlanta made a comeback from there, winning holes 12 and 13 before claiming the Hammer bonus on the 14th. After tying the final hole, they became the first-ever winner of the tech-infused league.

How did each match of Tiger Woods' TGL finish? Results explored

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are co-owners of TGL (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the results of TGL:

League matches

The Bay Golf Club beat the New York Golf Club (9-2)

Los Angeles Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (12-1)

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club (4-0)

Jupiter Links Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (4-3 OT)

Los Angeles Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (6-2)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles Golf Club (6-5 OT)

The Bay Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (5-4)

New York Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (10-3)

Los Angeles Golf Club beat New York Golf Club (5-4 OT)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common Golf (6-3)

The Bay Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (6-3)

Los Angeles Golf Club beat The Bay Golf Club (5-3)

New York Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (10-6)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (9-1)

Semifinals:

New York Golf Club beat Los Angeles Golf Club (6-4)

Atlanta Drive GC beat The Bay Golf Club (9-3)

Finals:

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club (6-5)

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club (4-3)

Champions: Atlanta Drive GC

