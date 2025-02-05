TGL pays tribute to Tiger Woods' mother Kultida after she passed away this morning

Tiger Woods' tech-based league TGL, inaugurated in 2025, paid tribute to Woods' mother Kultida after she passed away on February 4. Kultida was a driving force for the golfer in his sports career. The 15-time major winner took to social media to announce the news of his recent loss. However, he didn't specify any reason for his mother's death.

NUCLR Golf shared on X that TGL and Tomorrow Sports paid a last tribute to Kultida on February 4, before the Boston Common Golf-Los Angeles Golf Club match. The page shared a video from the TGL venue in which TV personality Matt Barrie described the incident. He stated that everyone at SoFi Stadium remembered the "towering figure."

Barrie added that the previous Monday, Kultida attended the Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf match, where Woods' team won the tournament. The page also wrote a caption, that read:

Trending

“A moment of silence for Kultida Woods during tonight’s TGL match.”

Expand Tweet

On February 4, Tiger Woods wrote a heartfelt message for his mother on X after her demise. He said:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Expand Tweet

Kultida died at the age of 80. Woods’ lost his father Earl in 2006 due to a sudden heart attack.

Kultida Woods was the reason behind Tiger Woods' red t-shirt during the Sunday tournaments

Tiger Woods has always been seen in red t-shirts on Sunday tournaments. He followed this tradition since his junior golf days.

Woods told People magazine that the real reason behind the color of the polo was his mother, who had a superstition that the vibrancy of red gave more power to her son and helped to have more wins.

“It goes back to my mom. My mom says that my power color is red. And so, in junior golf I won a golf tournament wearing red. She said, 'See I told you, red,’” Woods said.

Tiger Woods also added that to make fun of Kultida’s advice, he once wore blue t-shirts in two of his tournaments and lost in both of them. He mentioned that after that experience, he switched to red and listened to his mother's advice for the rest of his upcoming events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback