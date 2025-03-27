TGL producer bestows special status to Billy Horschel's final winning putt - "We're gonna watch that forever"

TGL producers lauded Billy Horschel's match-winning putt in the TGL finale. The first season of the tech-infused league held its finale on Tuesday, March 25, where the New York Golf Club competed against the Atlanta Drive GC.

The game has witnessed some memorable moments of celebration. Horschel's birdie putt on the 14th hole helped Atlanta to clinch the first season title of TGL. Recently, on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, TGL producer Jeff Neubarth lauded praise for Horschel's shot and said:

"We're going to be watching that Billy Horschel putt forever."

Notably, the TGL finale had two matches, with the first held on Monday, March 24. Atlanta Drive won the first game and also the second on Tuesday to secure the title.

Billy Horschel reflects on his match-winning putt in TGL

In the final of the TGL series on Tuesday, New York had a good start and won two holes in the triples format. Atlanta was having a tough time on the simulator; however, they improved in the singles.

Xander Schauffele won on the 10th hole against Justin Thomas in the singles, but then Atlanta improved and won on the 12th, 13th. Finally, Billy Horschel's winning putt on the 14th hole helped the team to win the game 4-3. Following the game, Horschel opened up about his winning putt, saying (via TGL):

“I hit the spot, it looked good. Two feet out I knew it was in the hole and I blacked out. I think I said some expletives. I think I said something about this being my house. It was a lot of fun.”

He also reflected on his team winning the TGL's first season, saying (via TGL):

“It’s really cool to be a part of something with these guys. Team competitions are special. I’ve only been a part of one, the 2022 Presidents Cup. You hear the stories, you know how fun it is ... Just being in something that is competitive, you feel the energy, you feel the nerves. It just brings you closer together. I enjoyed being with these guys and it’s been an absolute blast.”

Meanwhile, on the PGA Tour, Billy Horschel has been impressive with his game so far. He started the season at The Sentry, where he settled in 51st place, but then missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

However, he then improved his position on the leaderboard and settled in T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Horschel was even phenomenal with his game in his last event at the Valspar Championship, where he played four rounds of 69, 71, 69, and 67 and settled in T4 place.

Out of the 10 events he played this season on the PGA Tour, he finished in the top 10 twice.

