TGL viewership increases by week 4, remains low compared to Tiger Woods' debut watched by 1.5M

The fourth week of TGL saw an improvement in viewership, but it was still lower than Tiger Woods' debut. The latest match had a viewership of 864K, an increase of more than 182K from the third week.

TGL Match 4 was one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament, featuring heavyweights like Woods and McIlroy. The game also proved to be thrilling. The result was decided in overtime, and Jupiter Links GC earned its first point.

On Tuesday, January 28, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that Week 4 of the tech-infused league garnered an average viewership of 864K. Interestingly, it had the earliest start time so far, which may have restricted viewership from reaching the 1 million mark.

Week 2, which marked Tiger Woods' debut in the league, recorded an average viewership of 1.05 million—the highest so far. However, the following week, viewership saw a significant drop, averaging only 682K.

When will Tiger Woods return to TGL?

Tiger Woods will play his next TGL match on Tuesday, February 18, when Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on New York Golf Club.

The next TGL match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, with Boston Common Golf facing Los Angeles Golf Club. While LAGC won their opening match, Boston Common will be looking to earn their first point in the tournament.

Here's a schedule of the TGL:

Tuesday, January 7 : The Bay Golf Club beat New York Golf Club (9-2)

: The Bay Golf Club beat New York Golf Club (9-2) Tuesday, January 14 : Los Angeles Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (12-1)

: Los Angeles Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (12-1) Tuesday, January 21 : New York Golf Club beat Atlanta Drive GC (4-0)

: New York Golf Club beat Atlanta Drive GC (4-0) Monday, January 27 : Jupiter Links Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (4-3)

: Jupiter Links Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (4-3) Tuesday, February 4 : Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, February 17 : Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, February 17 : Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club Monday, February 17 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, February 18 : Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, February 24 : Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, February 24 : Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, February 25 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday, March 3 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, March 3 : New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

: New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, March 4: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

