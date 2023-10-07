“Thank you so much for trusting me” - Shane Lowry and Luke Donald share emotional moment at 2023 Ryder Cup

Prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry's selection in the European squad was subjected to heavy criticism from experts and fans. Luke Donald was criticized for snubbing the in-form Adrian Meronk in favor of Lowry.

However, the experienced Irishman proved everyone wrong and played a vital role, contributing 1.5 points to Europe's 16.5–11.5 win over the US in Rome.

On Friday, October 6, Ryder Cup Europe shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Lowry is seen thanking Donald for believing in him after the hosts' emphatic win over the visitors. The video begins with Donald hugging the Irishman and appreciating him for his efforts.

"Great job. I love you," he said.

Lowry replied:

"Thank you so much for trusting me. This is my dream, honestly."

Donald affirmed, stating that it was his dream as well.

The 2019 Open Championship winner himself reshared the video on his account, writing:

"Will be forever grateful for this man putting his faith in me and allowing me to fulfil one of my biggest dreams. 💙"

Fans will hope that the newfound confidence will help Shane Lowry do well in the forthcoming season, leaving behind the demons of this year.

Shane Lowry and three other golfers join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Shane Lowry has joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL, along with his Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as South Korean golfer Tom Kim.

TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO Mike McCarley shared a statement, expressing excitement to sign four more golfers in the new league. He said, as per TGL:

"The excitement of team golf was on display at last week’s Ryder Cup and we are thrilled to carry some of that momentum into the 2024 TGL season.

"Not only are Tommy, Tyrrell, Shane, and Tom some of the best competitors and players in the world, but all four bring unique personalities to the sport. Momentum and excitement for the TGL continue to soar."

With the addition of four players, the total number of committed players in the New Tech Fused League has reached 16, with two spots yet to be filled. Besides Lowry, Fleetwood, Hatton, and Kim, the other names who signed up for the league include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel.

Earlier this week, TMRW Sports signed SoFi as the title sponsor of its soon-to-be-launched virtual league. Additionally, SoFi also partnered to become the main sponsor of the league's venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The league will now be referred to as TGL presented by SoFi, and the venue will be called the SoFi Center, which is still under construction at the Palm Beach State College in Florida.

TGL presented by SoFi will kick off in January 2024, with 18 players divided into six teams. A total of 15 matches will take place during prime time on Mondays, followed by the knockout rounds.