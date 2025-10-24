"Thank you for poppin’ on" - Phil Mickelson takes sarcastic dig at AOC’s video

  • home icon
By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:46 GMT
HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson took a sarcastic jab at AOC’s video. Apart from golf, Mickelson also takes an interest in politics and often shares his views about different matters on his social media platforms. Recently, he took to his online platform to make a sarcastic comment on American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

An X handle named Thomas Sowell Quotes shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez, who is the US representative for New York's 14th congressional district. The video was short and light-hearted. In the video, the female activist said:

“Hey everyone I'm just poppin’ on…Tbh I'm not sure about why I'm poppin’ on right now…Thanks for joining”
After Mickelson noticed the clip, he made a funny comment, writing:

“Thank you for poppin on 👍 I always enjoy insight and knowledge.”
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf season ended with LIV Golf Michigan, where HyFlyers GC finished in fifth place. He also played at the LIV Golf Indianapolis to finish at T40, the LIV Golf Chicago to land at T25, and the LIV Golf Andalucía to finish at T23.

Phil Mickelson opposes Governor Gavin Newsom’s take on the American tax system

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson made a social media post opposing California Governor Gavin Newsom's take on the American tax system. Donald Trump implemented broad tariffs, which were akin to a tax on imports, and this could later lead to increased prices for consumers.

The Governor of California made a social media post, stating that this was one of the largest tax increases in American history and a code red for the economy.Later, Mickelson shared his opinion on the same matter.

“Gavin isn’t understanding how tariffs work so here’s a brief explanation. It’s a tax on imports! Most tariffs in general benefit American businesses because the US pays higher wages and have higher costs to produce goods in general. Other countries with lower labor and overall costs who sell their products in the US would undermine domestic business so a tariff is added for competitive pricing.”
He continued,

“Who pays the tariffs? The importer. Since we have a trade deficit and import more than we export more tariff revenue comes to the US. Also, US companies that outsource manufacturing to other countries pay tariffs to bring the products back into the US. Promotes domestic manufacturing…More jobs means each worker is in higher demand and the employer must pay more to win over the worker. Higher wages!!”

Currently, Phil Mickelson isn't playing in any event. He will next play at the LIV Golf Riyadh 2026 from February 5 to 7. The 2026 LIV Golf season will have other events like the LIV Golf Adelaide, LIV Golf Hong Kong, LIV Golf South Africa, and more.

