  • "Thanks for the memories": Tiger Woods pays tribute to retiring $8M sportscaster with heartfelt note

By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:12 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Tiger Woods, TGL (Image via Imagn)

Tiger Woods has formed close bonds with several members of the golf community throughout his illustrious career. He recently honored a veteran broadcaster whom he holds close to his heart.

In an X post, the TGL co-founder wished Ian Baker-Finch well. Woods thanked him for his 30 years of invaluable contributions to golf and broadcasting.

However, Tiger Woods didn't just thank Baker-Finch for his years behind the microphone; he also thanked the $8 million worth broadcaster (according to Celebrity Net Worth) on behalf of all professional golfers and fans alike for the priceless memories.

In a heartfelt post that quickly went viral, the 15-time Major championship winner wrote (via X @TigerWoods):

"Congrats Finchy for 30 incredible years behind the microphone. You brought insight into things that the viewing audience could understand and relate to. From all of us - thanks for the memories."
Ian Baker-Finch has seen nearly every part of the golfing industry. As a former professional golfer who won the 1991 Open Championship, fans loved tuning into CBS Sports to hear him talk about current events with his immense knowledge of the sport.

The now-64-year-old has come to be known for narrating several monumental moments that will live on for a long time in golf's history. Baker-Finch's commentary during Tiger Woods' iconic victory at the 2019 Masters Tournament gave fans the best experience watching their idol capture a fifth green jacket.

Retiring broadcaster names Tiger Woods in his list of milestones

As several members from the golf industry, including professionals and the commissioner of the PGA Tour, share their favorite moments with Ian Baker-Finch, the 64-year-old himself took a moment to reflect on his journey behind the microphone.

With over three decades spent narrating the sport, he named his favorite moments from events on the PGA Tour, including wins from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Here's a look at what Ian Baker-Finch had to say as he turns over a new leaf in his book (via PGA Tour):

"There are so many moments. he time spent with my colleagues, my family at CBS, and even before that with ABC, ESPN, and the networks back home in Australia – that’s what stays with you. The friendships. The camaraderie. Of course, the tournaments – Adam’s Masters, Jason’s PGA Championship, Tiger’s comeback, Rory’s win this year—those are unforgettable. But it’s the shared experiences with the people you work with that really linger.”

In a press release by the PGA Tour, Ian Baker-Finch stated that the feeling he has while being the voice of the Masters Tournament does not compare to that he felt while hoisting the Claret Jug at the 1991 Open Championship.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
