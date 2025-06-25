“That is 100% a coup” — SSG’s major investor was pivotal in hiring Brian Rolapp as PGA Tour CEO, claims golf insider

The podcast saw a guest appearance from James Colgan, who is a journalist for Golf.com. Kauffman and Hulme were doubtful that Brian Rolapp was the main candidate for the role of CEO in the PGA Tour. They asked Colgan about his insider knowledge on the hiring process.

According to the golf analyst, the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), which is one of the PGA Tour's primary investors, had a major role in the decision. Stating that it was a "coup," Colgan said (via YouTube (23:30-24:47):

"The search committee involved a lot of the names that you would expect, you know, the sort of pre-existing PGA Tour establishment, but it also involved the SSG, the Tour's new uh investment partners really heavily...Well, from what I heard, Arthur Blank, who's one of the big investors in the SSG, also is the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, um was one of the key figures in bringing Brian aboard. I think that is like 100% it's it's a coup for the PGA tour. That's what people kept saying to me when we were talking, you know, about just Brian's hiring and what he what it represented. It's kind of shocking that he decided to leave the NFL."

James Colgan also stated that Brian Rolapp was in line to become the commisioner of the NFL and that he had also received other offers to lead sports leagues.

He also stated that there is a consideration to be made if Rolapp's tenure at the American circuit does not fare well. If things were to go south, according to the discussion on the podcast it is likely Rolapp will take on the NFL role considering he spent over two decades serving for the league.

Jay Monahan backs Brian Rolapp for new position in PGA Tour

Jay Monahan, who is the commisioner of the PGA Tour, announced that he will be stepping down from his role after 2026. In a press release, he stated that Brian Rolapp is the right person to take over the responsibilities.

Monahan said (via PGA Tour):

"We’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.”

The press release stated that the search commitee for the CEO role included Monahan himself along with big names like Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Joe Gorder. It also comfirmed the involvement of Arthur Blank in the decision.

