“That can go a long way” - Ludvig Aberg shares key highlights of Luke Donald's Captaincy at the 2023 Ryder Cup 

Ludvig Aberg made his Ryder Cup debut last month, where the European team won by five points. He had an amazing outing at the biennial tournament under the leadership of Luke Donald.

In a recent episode of Golf's Subpar, Aberg spoke about his team captain Donald with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. The Swedish golfer appreciated Donald, saying he did a lot of things well. Aberg said:

"That’s what Luke did such a good job of. I mean, he did a lot of things very well. But I do feel like there was a nice dynamic between experience, between younger people, between— you know, obviously I was world-class too, but, you know, a guy like Rory, a guy like Justin [Rose] with all these experience that they have."

Ludvig Aberg also shared his experience of playing at the Ryder Cup. He added:

“Everyone’s going to be nervous on the first tee. Everyone’s going to be, you know, excited about playing. But if they can give me a tip on how to, you know, maybe handle that or whatever, that can go a long way.”

Alberg added two points to his team's total at the 2023 Ryder Cup. His total score at the tournament was 2-2-0. He won both his foursome matches but lost the Sunday singles and one four-ball match.

Ludvig Aberg's career

Ludvig Aberg was born on October 31, 1999, in Eslov, Sweden to Mia and Johan. He was introduced to golf at the age of eight by his father. Aberg started his journey playing at a local club, Eslov Golf Club.

He initially did not enjoy playing golf. However, his father encouraged and motivated him and offered him ice cream every time he practiced for longer hours on the golf course. Aberg used to play football in his school days but started focusing on golf at the age of 13 and earned a place at Fibornaskolan.

He had a successful amateur career he finished third at the 2018 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup and then won the Fairhaven Trophy in 2017. During his amateur career, he also made his debut on the European tour and finished T34 at the 2018 Nordea Masters.

Ludvig Aberg started his professional career in 2023 and has won three professional tournaments so far.

His first DP World Tour victory came in 2023 when he won the Omega European Masters after defeating Alexander Bjork by two strokes.

Earlier this month, he finished in a tie for first place with Ben Griffin, Luke List, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after the final round. He competed in a playoff where List won with a birdie on the extra hole.