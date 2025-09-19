"That was a disappointment to me," - When Phil Mickelson faced 'sour grapes' accusations by Tom Watson at the Ryder Cup

With the highly anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup approaching, fans were reminded of Phil Mickelson's time serving Team USA. At the 2014 edition of the tournament, the team's captain revealed feeling 'disappointed' with the golfer.

At the prestigious event at Gleneagles, nearly eleven years ago, the now LIV Golf star did not shy away from publicly criticizing Team USA's captain, Tom Watson, following their loss. Mickelson was not pleased with Watson's decisions throughout the week.

Tom Watson went on to express his disappointment with the 45-time PGA Tour winner's comments. In a candid reflection, here's a look at what the 2014 Team USA Ryder Cup captain said about Phil Mickelson (via The Guardian):

"That was a disappointment to me. Phil was very disappointed about not being able to play. It was kind of sour grapes. That’s understandable, and we just got waxed, the whole team, and the disappointment was just there. We let our hearts talk for us. I did everything I possibly could in my own mind with the help of my captains and the PGA to do everything possible to have us win, and the other team was better."

Watson was not only gutted by the team's 16.5 to 11.5 loss, but he was also hurt by Phil Mickelson's comments, which were made at the press conference following the Europeans' win. A year later, the former Ryder Cup captain went on to disclose that he and the now LIV Golf star are on good terms.

Phil Mickelson's Ryder Cup Record

Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's record at the Ryder Cup (via Data Golf):

1995 - Oak Hill

Selection: Qualified

Record: 3 - 0 - 0

Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)

1997 - Valderrama

Selection: Qualified

Record: 1 - 1 - 2

Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)

1999 - Brookline

Selection: Qualified

Record: 2 - 2 - 0

Result: Win (14.5 to 13.5)

2002 - The Belfry

Selection: Qualified

Record: 2 - 2 - 1

Result: Loss (15.5 to 12.5)

2004 - Oakland Hills

Selection: Qualified

Record: 1 - 3 - 0

Result: Loss (18.5 to 9.5)

2006 - The K Club

Selection: Qualified

Record: 0 - 4 - 1

Result: Loss (18.5 to 9.5)

2008 - Valhalla

Selection: Qualified

Record: 1 - 2 - 2

Result: Win (16.5 to 11.5)

2010 - Celtic Manor

Selection: Qualified

Record: 1 - 3 - 0

Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)

2012 - Medinah

Selection: Qualified

Record: 3 - 1 - 0

Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)

2014 - Gleneagles

Selection: Qualified

Record: 2 - 1 - 0

Result: Loss (16.5 to 11.5)

2016 - Hazeltine

Selection: Qualified

Record: 2 - 1 - 1

Result: Win (17.0 to 11.0)

2018 - Le Golf National

Selection: Picked

Record: 0 - 2 - 0

Result: Loss (17.5 to 10.5)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More