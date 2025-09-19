"That was a disappointment to me," - When Phil Mickelson faced 'sour grapes' accusations by Tom Watson at the Ryder Cup

With the highly anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup approaching, fans were reminded of Phil Mickelson's time serving Team USA. At the 2014 edition of the tournament, the team's captain revealed feeling 'disappointed' with the golfer.
At the prestigious event at Gleneagles, nearly eleven years ago, the now LIV Golf star did not shy away from publicly criticizing Team USA's captain, Tom Watson, following their loss. Mickelson was not pleased with Watson's decisions throughout the week.
Tom Watson went on to express his disappointment with the 45-time PGA Tour winner's comments. In a candid reflection, here's a look at what the 2014 Team USA Ryder Cup captain said about Phil Mickelson (via The Guardian):
"That was a disappointment to me. Phil was very disappointed about not being able to play. It was kind of sour grapes. That’s understandable, and we just got waxed, the whole team, and the disappointment was just there. We let our hearts talk for us. I did everything I possibly could in my own mind with the help of my captains and the PGA to do everything possible to have us win, and the other team was better."
Watson was not only gutted by the team's 16.5 to 11.5 loss, but he was also hurt by Phil Mickelson's comments, which were made at the press conference following the Europeans' win. A year later, the former Ryder Cup captain went on to disclose that he and the now LIV Golf star are on good terms.
Phil Mickelson's Ryder Cup Record
Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's record at the Ryder Cup (via Data Golf):
1995 - Oak Hill
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 3 - 0 - 0
- Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)
1997 - Valderrama
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 1 - 1 - 2
- Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)
1999 - Brookline
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 2 - 2 - 0
- Result: Win (14.5 to 13.5)
2002 - The Belfry
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 2 - 2 - 1
- Result: Loss (15.5 to 12.5)
2004 - Oakland Hills
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 1 - 3 - 0
- Result: Loss (18.5 to 9.5)
2006 - The K Club
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 0 - 4 - 1
- Result: Loss (18.5 to 9.5)
2008 - Valhalla
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 1 - 2 - 2
- Result: Win (16.5 to 11.5)
2010 - Celtic Manor
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 1 - 3 - 0
- Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)
2012 - Medinah
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 3 - 1 - 0
- Result: Loss (14.5 to 13.5)
2014 - Gleneagles
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 2 - 1 - 0
- Result: Loss (16.5 to 11.5)
2016 - Hazeltine
- Selection: Qualified
- Record: 2 - 1 - 1
- Result: Win (17.0 to 11.0)
2018 - Le Golf National
- Selection: Picked
- Record: 0 - 2 - 0
- Result: Loss (17.5 to 10.5)