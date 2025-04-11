“That ended up not going so great,” - Bryson DeChambeau clears the air on Donald Trump call before the Masters 2025

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau cleared the air, responding to rumors of him getting a call from US President Donald Trump ahead of the 2025 Masters. The American golfer is playing at the Augusta National this week and has started well with his game by carding an opening round of 69.

During the post-round press conference on Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau was asked if he had received a call from President Trump during the Masters week. In response, the two-time Major winner said that he did not receive a call this week but before the final round of LIV Golf Miami, which was held at the Trump National Doral from April 4 to 6.

DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports):

"No. He did before the final round at Doral last week, so that ended up not going so great, but it is what it is. I always appreciate a phone call from the President, any President."

At the LIV Golf Miami event, Bryson DeChambeau was in contention for the title, but a tough final round resulted in him settling in solo fifth place. He played the final round at 3-over in Miami.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his performance at Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau started the game at the Masters 2025 on the first tee hole of the Augusta National Golf Course. He made two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and then added a bogey on the fifth.

He made a birdie on the sixth followed by a bogey on the seventh hole and a birdie on the ninth. Meanwhile, on the final nine, the Crushers' GC captain made three birdies and two bogeys for a round of 3-under 69.

In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I missed it in the right spot besides 17. That was my big real miss of the day. Missed it kind of where I wanted to around the golf course. Just didn't capitalize on a couple holes, No. 8 being one of them. 7, had just an easy shot and got a little mud on the ball and didn't account for that as well as I could have. No. 5, overdrew it, as well. Big mistake. Wish I had those back. I've just got to be better with my irons. That's really what it is."

Meanwhile, Justin Rose took the lead in the game at 7-under. He is followed by Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg, who are all tied for second place at 4-under at the Masters 2025. Tyrrell Hatton tied for fifth with DeChambeau. The four-day event is slated to wrap up with the final round on Sunday, April 13.

