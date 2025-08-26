"That first one feeling is something else" - $1.2B LeBron James celebrates Tommy Fleetwood’s FedEx Cup win in special post

NBA star LeBron James reacted to Tommy Fleetwood winning the final leg of the FedEx Cup, the Tour Championship. The English golfer clinched his maiden PGA Tour event on Sunday, August 24.

He topped the leaderboard after 54 holes and managed to extend it after the final 18 holes, finishing three strokes ahead of the runners-up Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay. Following his win, LeBron James, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion (via Forbes), shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He congratulated the PGA Tour pro on his victory and shared a heartfelt message for him.

"Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆" he wrote.

Tommy Fleetwood has come close to tasting victory quite a few times this season on the PGA Tour before he finally won the Tour Championship. He was tied for third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T4 at the BMW Championship.

At the Tour Championship, Cantlay also had a good chance to win the event, but he had a tough time on the greens on Sunday. He carded a final-round 71 and slipped down to second place.

Scottie Scheffler had an amazing performance last week. He started the campaign with an opening round of 63 but then played a round of 69 on the second day. He carded the final two rounds of 66 and 68 to settle in a tie for fourth place with Corey Conners and Cameron Young.

With the win, Fleetwood earned $10,000,000 in prize money.

Tommy Fleetwood reflects on his emotions after winning the Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood at PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood got emotional while talking about his victory. He opened up about his mixed emotions and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm good. I'm good. Yeah, I think a mix of emotions from -- yeah, proud, relieved, happy. There's a ton of emotions that I'll probably be feeling. It doesn't sink in for a while. Winning doesn't sink in for a while. But what an amazing day."

Fleetwood also shared a post on his Instagram account about his win on Monday. He shared a picture with the Tour Championship trophy with a hilarious caption asking fans about their weekend.

"How was your weekend!?" he wrote.

Earlier this season, Tommy Fleetwood was close to winning the Travelers Championship, but he struggled in the final round and carded a 72 to settle for T2. Some of his other notable finishes this season include T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, T4 at the Truist Championship, and solo seventh at the RBC Heritage.

