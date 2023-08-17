“That guy's not gonna f***ing catch me” - Viral 'mullet streaker' opens up about his infamous WM Phoenix Open course incident on TV show

Viral Mullet streaker, who garnered people's attention during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open by running down a bare chest on the golf course, recently popped up on A&E's My Strange Arrest, where he shared his unusual story. The golf fan, whose real name is Sean Patrick McConnell spoke about the moment he had in February at the Phoenix Open.

The 27-year-old YouTuber ran onto the golf course, wearing nothing but sunglasses, speedo, and sneakers, with "Mac Savage" written on his chest and "19th hole" on the back and an arrow was pointing down just above his waistline.

In his recent interview, McConnell spoke about the adventurous incident on Wednesday, August 16. He said:

“I thought it was a good environment to put a smile on people’s faces."

Sean Patrick McConnel ran down the golf course and danced with a flag stick on the 16th hole before jumping into a pond and swimming out to the WM logo while police were running behind him.

Speaking about his experience, he added:

“They made the mistake of sending some 60-year-old guy after me. That guy's not gonna f***ing catch me,"

After he was done with his swimming, he was arrested.

“I got put in a holding cell for a little bit in the wet suit and nothing else on,” McConnell added. “After a couple of hours, they finally ended up giving me a jumpsuit.”

McConnell spent the night in jail for trespassing and failing to obey a lawful order. In addition, he was barred from entering the TPC Scottsdale for at least a year.

His case is still pending, and if convicted, he will face 180 days in prison.

"One of the best things about this whole ordeal was this suit I was wearing, the company that made this ended up hitting me up and paid for my entire bail for me to get out of jail,” he added.

Sean Patrick McConnell tried to recreate the "19th hole" streaker moment from the 1995 British Open

McConnell revealed in his Youtube video, which was released earlier this year that he recreated the iconic streaker moment from the 1995 British Open.

"I'm going to recreate one of the most legendary streaking videos of all time. In 1995 at the British Open, this guy wrote the 19th hole on his back with an arrow going down to his b**t," he said in the video.

It is worth noting that during the 1995 Open Championship, a man called Mark Roberts ran bare-naked across the 18th hole with a plastic set of clubs and the words "19th hole" scrawled on his back with an arrow pointing down above his waistline.

When John Daly won the prestigious tournament, Robert ran down toward the golfer while Daly was celebrating his victory with his wife.

Mark Roberts is a house painter in Liverpool, who has streaked 553 times in 23 different countries. He has streaked three times at the Open and Ryder Cup.

In his interview with Golf Digest, Roberts confessed that he was once fined $1000 for streaking at the Super Bowl in Houston. He said:

"I got $1,000 for streaking at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston and was happy to pay it. The prosecution tried to give me six months in a Texas jail. Wow. Thankfully, I only got fined."