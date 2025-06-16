"That was insane" - Justin Thomas reacts to J.J. Spaun's win at 'questionable' US Open course

Justin Thomas reacted to J.J. Spaun’s win at the US Open. The venue, Oakmont Country Club, gave tough competition to the golfers in the field, especially with the rain and the 13 Church Pews placed between the third and fourth fairways. Spaun navigated through all the challenges to win the tournament.

Ad

Following Spaun’s triumph, Thomas shared two posts on X, congratulating the US Open winner and raising questions on the Oakmont terrain. His first congratulatory post read:

“Holy…. That was INSANE. Congrats JJ!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thomas’ another post read:

“Man…. This course looking a little questionable to play right now.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spaun won the US Open with 1-under. He fired 66 in the first round of the event with no birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 72 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he made 69 and 72 with three and four birdies, respectively.

How did Justin Thomas perform in his last five appearances at the US Open?

Justin Thomas failed to make the cut at the US Open in the 2025 edition. He fired 76 in the tournament's first round with one birdie throughout the round, followed by another 76 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Ad

Thomas failed to make the cutline at the 2024 edition as well. He shot 77 in the first round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the next round, he made 74 with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Thomas even failed to make the cutline at the 2023 US Open with a 73 in the opening round. In the first round, he shot one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 81 with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Ad

In 2022, Thomas landed in T37 with a 7-over in total. He shot 69 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Next, he fired 72 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he made 72 and 74 with three birdies and one birdie, respectively.

In 2021, Thomas finished in T19 after closing the tournament with a 2-over. He made 73 in the first round of the event with one birdie, followed by 69 in the second round with three birdies. The third round saw 71 with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. The last round saw 73 with two birdies in total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More