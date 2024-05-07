"That would be kind of cool": Brooks Koepka looking to repeat back-to-back wins at the PGA Championship and US Open

Like everyone else in the golf world, Brooks Koepka has his eyes fixed on the PGA Championship, which is less than a week and a half away. Koepka will be one of the most closely watched players at Valhalla Golf Club, as he is no less than the defending champion.

Brooks Koepka has won the PGA Championship three times, twice in a row (2018 - 2019). In the 2024 edition, he had the opportunity to repeat this feat and the matter did not go unnoticed by the press.

At a press conference during the recently concluded LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka had this to say about his consecutive majors won:

"I've gone back to back at the PGA [Championship] and the US Open. Hopefully looking to do it again, I don't know if it's ever been done but that'd be kind of a cool thing."

Brooks Koepka is one of only two players to have won two consecutive editions of the PGA Championship. The other to do so was none other than Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods himself also holds the record that Brooks Koepka will be trying to match at the PGA Championship in 2024, successfully defending his title twice in the event. Woods did it by winning in 2000 and repeating in 2001, then winning in 2006 and repeating in 2007.

As for the U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka (2017-2018) is the seventh player in history to accomplish this feat. Previously, the feat was accomplished by Curtis Strange (1988 - 1989), Ben Hogan (1950 - 1951), Ralph Guldahl (1937 - 1938), Bobby Jones (1929 - 1930), John McDermoth (1911 - 1912) and the only player to win three consecutive titles, William Anderson (1903 - 1904 - 1905).

Koepka has a brilliant record at the PGA Championship, with three wins, one-second place, and two other top 5s. He has never missed the cut in this event and his worst result was finishing T70 in 2013.

Brooks Koepka's 2024 season, heading to the PGA Championship

Prior to playing LIV Golf Singapore, Koepka stated that he was concerned about the quality of his game, he said (via LIV Golf news service):

"Clearly not very good, with Augusta the way that it went. I kind of felt like I wasted all the time from December until then. Just keep grinding away, keep doing the work, and hopefully something will turn around."

Up to that point, Koepka had only finished in two top 10s at LIV Golf, while at The Masters he finished T45.

But in Adelaide, Koepka gave a sign of where he was heading by finishing 10th. A week later, he won the Singapore event in emphatic fashion, with rounds of -5, -7 and -3, for a score of 15 under.

With this result, Koepka placed fifth in the individual standings for the 2024 season in LIV Golf, but he was also in the form that has seen him win five majors in just 11 seasons of his professional career (2024 is his 12th).