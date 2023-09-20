“That would make the most sense” – Max Homa replies to fan’s theory on why LIV Golf fan page put the golfer on ‘Rat Island’ with Rory McIlroy

Max Homa recently replied to a fan who had an interesting theory on why the golfer and Rory McIlroy were mentioned to be on Rat Island by a LIV Golf fan page.

A fan page named LIV Golf Insider shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which mentioned the entire population of Rat Island. The only three people mentioned were the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and two golfers Homa and McIlroy.

The fan questioned Homa if had not paid the Venmo request for a lost bet, to which the golfer laughed off and agreed. He wrote:

"Haha that would make the most sense."

Expand Tweet

Max Homa was recently seen at Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley, competing at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. After completing all four rounds, he finished on tied seventh rank on the leaderboard.

In the four rounds that he played, Homa scored 70-66-70-69. For his performance at the first FedEx Cup fall event, he received a paycheck of $255,150.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was also seen playing last week. He was at the Wentworth Club, Surrey golfing in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Interestingly, he also finished in a tied seventh rank on the leaderboard.

The Northern Irishman shot 72-71-67-65 in his four rounds. He also received a paycheck of $232,200.

When will Max Homa and Rory McIlroy be playing next?

Both golfers will be up against each other representing their respective teams (Homa in the United States team and McIlroy in the European team) in the upcoming Ryder Cup, which is less than two weeks away.

Interestingly, both Max Homa and Rory McIlroy were selected by automatic qualification in their respective teams.

United States team led by Zach Johnson was announced on August 29 at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Below are the names and their qualification criteria:

Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualification)

Brian Harman (Automatic Qualification)

Wyndham Clark (Automatic Qualification)

Patrick Cantlay (Automatic Qualification)

Max Homa (Automatic Qualification)

Xander Schauffele (Automatic Qualification)

Sam Burns (Captain's Pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's Pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's Pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's Pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's Pick)

The European Ryder Cup team was announced on September 4 by their captain Luke Donald. Following are the names of golfers and how they got selected:

Rory McIlroy (European Point List)

Jon Rahm (European Point List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Point List)

Viktor Hovland (World Point List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Point List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Hojgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludvig Aberg (Captain's pick)

The 2023 Ryder Cup commences on September 29 and will be played until the weekend of October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.