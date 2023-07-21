“That man is 1000% gonna break his driver”: Tyrrell Hatton mocked by Golf fans for taking 5+ shots on the 18th hole

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club is not being kind to Tyrrell Hatton, especially in the second round. The course is difficult to navigate as it is and has left several golfers in jeopardy of facing the cut after two rounds.

Tyrrell Hatton, however, received the ultimate stroke of bad luck on the 18th hole during the second round. The par 5 hole is not an easy one for golfers, with several veterans struggling to keep the hole at par.

Taichi Kho carded a 10 on that hole, and Justin Thomas carded a 9. Now, the 18th hole has taken its third victim, Tyrrell Hatton. His struggle at the hole saw him card a quadruple bogey, or nine shots in total.

Needless to say, Tyrrell Hatton walked away from the hole extremely frustrated.

Fans could see the loss of his patience and made some light-hearted jokes about it on Twitter. Several even expected him to smash his clubs out of frustration.

"That man is 1000% gonna break his driver."

Bryan Ruff @BBark10 @KylePorterCBS Get a mic over there NOW!

Kyle @Somewhat_Biased @ForePlayPod @TCGibson13 Man that was painful to watch.

TheRealJoeP @jp6125 @KylePorterCBS Tyrell Hatton can make a 9 on the last hole and STILL make the cut. That’s how good he is!

Jstrong0709 @Jstrong07091 @KylePorterCBS I’ve never seen anything as relatable on a professional golf course. Slice OB. Slice OB. Dead pull.



Been there Tyrrell

Despite the disastrous ending to his day, Hatton finished by carding a par score for the day and for the 36-holes. He will most likely end up making the cut for the Open Championship.

18th hole at the 2023 Open Championship claims several victims apart from Tyrrell Hatton with the OB Rule

The 18th hole has by far been the toughest one on the course, even more so than the intimidating 17th hole. Adding to Thomas, Kho, and Hatton, Jorge Campillo and Phil Mickelson carded an 8 to end the day on a rather sour note.

One of the main reasons for the high scores is the internal out-of-bounds line, which extends all the way on the right side of the fairway from the tee box all the way to the green. Anything that goes too right might not make it inside the line.

Adding to that, there are five bunkers, three to the left and two to the right. The ones on the left are rather notoriously disastrous for several golfers.

The hole plays only one of two ways for golfers: either ending in a birdie or several bogeys or worse.

Speaking about the hole, Rory McIlroy said via APNews:

“It’s just when you hit it into these bunkers, you’re sort of riding your luck at that point and hoping it’s not up against one of those riveted faces. Yeah, Jon and I didn’t have much of a shot with our thirds, so then you’re just hoping to make par somehow and get out of there.”