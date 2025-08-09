"That would mean a lot to me" - Phil Mickelson shares personal goal as LIV Golf season nears end

Phil Mickelson has been having a decent season on LIV Golf so far, but he still has a personal goal he has yet to achieve. The veteran golfer said that he wanted to finish the season on a good note before the Team Championship, which would be his personal accomplishment.

On Friday, August 8, the six-time major champion carded a 3-under 67 in the first round of LIV Golf Chicago. He finished the first day at Bolingbrook just one shot behind the lead.

During the post-round interview, Phil Mickelson was asked if he was aiming for a top-10 finish in the season standings and to have his best season on the Saudi-backed circuit.

"I really want to finish the year off right," he said. "I've played well this year, played consistent, and have had almost, with one or two exceptions, I've been in the top 24 each week, so I've played consistent. At 55, I think that's a cool accomplishment, and I would love to finish this year off right, move back up the list, and have two more solid finishes before we go to the Team Championship.

"That's more of just a personal goal of mine that I think to play against competition like this, Rahm and Bryson and Brooks and DJ and Cam Smith and Joaco and these guys, and to be able to hang, I think that would mean a lot to me," he added.

When will Phil Mickelson tee off at the LIV Golf Chicago, Round 2?

Phil Mickelson is paired with Dean Burmester and Tyrrell Hatton for the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago. The trio will tee off on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Chicago, Round 2:

Hole 1: Dean Burmester, Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester, Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson Hole 1 (12:16 PM): Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson Hole 2: Andy Ogletree, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau

Andy Ogletree, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau Hole 3: Mito Pereira, Josele Ballester, Branden Grace

Mito Pereira, Josele Ballester, Branden Grace Hole 4: Lucas Herbert, Talor Gooch, Charl Schwartzel

Lucas Herbert, Talor Gooch, Charl Schwartzel Hole 5: Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Tringale

Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Tringale Hole 6: Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith Hole 7: Charles Howell III, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Charles Howell III, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Hole 8: Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma Hole 10: David Puig, Louis Oosthuizen, Carlos Ortiz

David Puig, Louis Oosthuizen, Carlos Ortiz Hole 10 (12:16 PM): Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield Hole 11: Jason Kokrak, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk

Jason Kokrak, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk Hole 12: Ian Poulter, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff

Ian Poulter, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff Hole 13: Caleb Surratt, Joaquin Niemann, Chieh-Po Lee

Caleb Surratt, Joaquin Niemann, Chieh-Po Lee Hole 14: Frederik Kjettrup, Matt Jones, Henrik Stenson

Frederik Kjettrup, Matt Jones, Henrik Stenson Hole 15: Anthony Kim, Kevin Na, Brendan Steele

Anthony Kim, Kevin Na, Brendan Steele Hole 16: Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman, Paul Casey

Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman, Paul Casey Hole 17: Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Uihlein

