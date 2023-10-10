“That might be one of my lowest rounds ever” - Matt Fitzpatrick on his amazing victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 

Matt Fitzpatrick carded 6-under 66 in the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, beating Matthew Southgate, Marcus Armitage, and defending champion Ryan Fox by a three-stroke margin.

The third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship took place on Monday, October 9, after two days were washed out due to heavy rain and storms all over Scotland. Fitzpatrick aggregated at 19-under as the tournament event was cut short to 54 holes.

At the post-round interview on Monday, Fitzpatrick reflected on his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He said, as per the Herald.

"That might be one of my lowest rounds ever here, if not the lowest"

"Winning is difficult. I had a chance in Switzerland (Omega European Masters) a few weeks ago and that one hurt a lot. But it doesn’t get much better than winning at St Andrews."

The 29-year-old Englishman had his mother Susan alongside him as his partner in a Pro-Am. Despite struggling with her knee, she helped the duo win the Pro-Am. Fitzpatrick jokingly compared his mom's victory to Tiger Woods' knee struggles.

He also said:

"There’s only one other person I know who's won a big tournament on one leg and that’s Tiger Woods. The likeness is uncanny. Tiger’s leg was obviously broken but my mum hasn’t got any cartilage in her knee, so she did amazingly well."

Matt Fitzpatrick's performance in the 2022–23 season explored

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates during his four-ball match at the Ryder Cup 2023

The 2022 US Open champion played 23 events this PGA Tour season, making 17 cuts, including six top-10 finishes. He had a runner-up finish at the BMW Championship but claimed a victory at the RBC Heritage in the playoffs, ultimately ending the season at T9 in the season-ending Tour Championship.

Below is a look at Matt Fitzpatrick's performance on the PGA Tour this season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T13

Hero World Challenge* - T13

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T7

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - CUT

WM Phoenix Open - T29

The Genesis Invitational - CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T14

THE PLAYERS Championship - CUT

Valspar Championship - CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31

Masters Tournament - T10

RBC Heritage - P1

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T19

Wells Fargo Championship - T35

PGA Championship - CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T9

RBC Canadian Open - T20

U.S. Open - T17

Travelers Championship - T49

Genesis Scottish Open - CUT

The Open Championship - T41

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T66

BMW Championship - T2

TOUR Championship ** - T9

Ryder Cup - 1

On the DP World Tour, Fitzpatrick claimed the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and his other top-10 finish came at the Omega European Masters. He was also part of Europe's winning squad at the Ryder Cup 2023.

See here for Matt Fitzpatrick's performance on the DP World Tour:

Omega European Masters - 3T BMW PGA Championship - 18T Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - 1