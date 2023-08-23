“That’s a beautiful way to live” – Jon Rahm share lessons he learned from his son Kepa

Jon Rahm recently opened up about what he has learned from his elder son, Kepa's, day-to-day routine. Rahm, the professional golfer, and his wife, Kelley Cahill, are proud parents of two children, with Kepa being the elder sibling born in 2021, followed by the arrival of their second child, Eneko, in 2022.

In the video shared by the PGA Tour, the Spaniard spoke candidly about his son Kepa and expressed that there was a lot to learn from him. He mentioned that Kepa was always happy, no matter what was happening around him.

He said:

"He does whatever he wants. You tell him not to do something, he moves on to the next thing and he's happy, right? It's quite incredible to see. He has no worries, no cares, no stress, no one's idea, nothing. And I feel like we should all strive to be more like that."

"The only thing that matters to him is there in the moment. What he has in front of him, and that's it. And that's a beautiful way to live. He's not worried about the next day, or what happened the day before. He's just learning every single day."

Rahm added that everything was a great experience with Kepa, and it was quite impressive to observe the little activities of the kid.

"It's a joy to witness that amount of happiness at anything, at any moment," he said.

Currently, Jon Rahm is competing at East Lake for the Tour Championship, the culminating event of this year's FedEx Cup, and he holds the fourth position in the FedEx Cup standings.

When will Jon Rahm be at the 2023 Tour Championship?

Jon Rahm during the practice round of the 2023 TOUR Championship

The World No. 3 golfer will tee off for the first round of the Tour Championship at 1:49 pm EST on Thursday, August 24. He is paired with Rory McIlroy for Thursday's round at East Lake. While he will begin the round at 6-under, McIlroy will start his play at 7-under.

Scottie Scheffler, who overtook the Spaniard at the top of the leaderboard, will begin at 10-under. BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland, currently second in the FedEx Cup standings, will start his round at 8-under.

Jon Rahm hasn't had a great playoff so far and finished T37 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, followed by a T31 at Olympia Fields. Given the golfer he is, it won't be a surprise if he overcomes his bad form at the last event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Here are the complete tee time details of the first round of the 2023 Tour Championship:

11:26 am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 am: Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 am: Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 am: Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 pm: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 pm: Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 pm: Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 pm: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 pm: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 pm: Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 pm: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland