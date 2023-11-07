“That’s the best thing for golf” - Rory McIlroy sincerely hopes for PGA Tour/PIF deal to bring the game of golf back together

Rory McIlroy, who was considered the face of the PGA Tour amidst the growing tension with the LIV Golf series, has changed his opinion on the situation. With the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF announcing a shock merger deal earlier this year, the future of professional golf as a whole remains uncertain.

Rory McIlroy commented on the situation with only two months left before the announcement of the framework agreement. McIlroy stated that he would like the deal with the PIF to go through so there would be harmony in golf again. McIlroy said via Golf Monthly:

"I feel like we’ve got a fractured competitive landscape right now and I would prefer if everyone sort of got back into the same boat. I think that’s the best thing for golf,"

There has been recent speculation about other potential investors who are also looking to sponsor the PGA Tour. However, at the moment all eyes are on the Saudi Arabian investment in the "newer, bigger" golf world. Whether the framework agreement will be ready on time is still under speculation.

TGL League is the 'right kind of innovation as compared to LIV Golf': Rory McIlroy

The LIV Golf Series and TGL share similarities from the playing format to the introduction of a new league. However, McIlory spoke about the differences between both leagues in terms of their ethos.

"We're [trying] to be competitive and it's a different type of golf but it's not the traditional golf that you see week in, week out. I don't want to sit here and talk about LIV, but you could make the argument that they haven't innovated enough from what traditional golf is or they have innovated too much that they're not traditional golf."

The TGL's team-based golf format will be a tech-infused golf league played at the SoFi Centre in Palm Beach, Florida. Six teams with four golfers on each roster will play 15-hole matches. The TGL will be inaugurated on January 9, 2024 and air on prime time.