"That’s the biggest thing - making it more accessible" - Collin Morikawa reveals his answer on how to get more people into playing golf

Collin Morikawa is one of the young stars of the PGA Tour, who has made a name for himself with his consistent performances. The 26-year-old American recently talked about how golf can reach a wider audience.

Since the announced agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Collin Morikawa has given his opinion about the state of golf and how it can improve on several occasions.

At the 2023 Adidas Golf Global Launch in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago, which he attended as a brand ambassador, Morikawa was asked what should the sport do to get more people playing golf. He said (via Golf Monthly):

"I think the biggest thing is to show them it doesn’t have to be 10 hours long. It doesn’t have to be a long day, you don’t have to put on pleated pants, a button up and a collared shirt."

"Some of the best times I’ve had is being in a t-shirt and shorts and sneakers and having a good time with your friends."

"That’s the biggest thing - making it more accessible and I think that’s what Adidas has been able to to; merge sport and lifestyle and seeing their innovation and forward thinking ways of blending golf and streetwear that, you know, kids can wear that stuff to school."

Collin Morikawa and making golf more accessible

Collin Morikawa is actively working towards making golf more accessible for people from underpriveleged backgrounds. He also believes that the sport has the potential to teach children about the real world and enhance their worldview.

During a press conference at the 2023 US Open, he said:

"I'll talk about my FORE Youth Project that we're doing. It's this Maggie Hathaway project. It's amazing. It's in a community that is for underprivileged kids, kids that don't have an opportunity to play."

"It's not the case for everyone, but there really is, and most people are playing public municipal golf courses, and the change of this golf course is going to be great. It's going to give opportunities I think that I've learned from golf that are able to just teach kids just the real world. School teaches a lot of things, but the real world is you can learn a lot from golf."

Collin Morikawa visiting Maggie Hathaway Golf Course (Image via foreyouth.org).

Collin Morikawa is honorary chair of the FORE Youth Project sponsored by the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the restoration of the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course.

The Maggie Hathaway is a public venue located in Los Angeles, California, Collin Morikawa's hometown. The idea of its restoration is aimed at providing young people and players in general with more affordable spaces to practice golf.

According to SCGA and USGA figures, $9 million has been raised so far to fund the restoration project. The stated goal is to reach $18 million.

Poll : 0 votes