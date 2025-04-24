“That's bulls**t” - Six-time major champ hits back at critics after being called out for comments on Bryson DeChambeau

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo hit back at the criticism he received after calling out Bryson DeChambeau for his performance at the Masters 2025. In the first major of the year, the latter was in contention for the title.

DeChambeau paired up for the final round in a group with Rory McIlroy, but apparently, the two-time major winner had a tough time, and he played a round of 75, the worst of the four rounds, and settled in the T5 position.

During the final round of the event, Nick Faldo was critical of Bryson DeChambeau's performance. Now, following the major, in an interview with The Times, Faldo opened up about his comment about DeChambeau, saying:

“That’s bulls–t. I like the guy. I texted him after he won the U.S. Open. I don’t like the way he plays at times, which I’m allowed to criticize.”

Faldo then, together, talked about the DeChambeau performance at the 2024 Open Championship, saying, via Golf Digest:

“[DeChambeau] said he was going to attack Troon last year [during the Open Championship]. You don’t attack a links, you thread it down there,” Faldo said. “I’m not sure about his strategy, but he is great entertainment. I’m a fan.”

The 2025 Masters finally wrapped on April 13, and this time, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy won the tournament. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to seize the title.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his performance at the Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau had a remarkable start to his game at the 2025 Masters. He started with the opening round of 69 and then played the next round of 68. He maintained the momentum and then carded the third round of 69, followed by the final of 75 to settle for a total of 7-under.

In the post-tournament press conference on April 13, DeChambeau candidly talked about his performance, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"Just more of the same with my irons. Was trying to figure it out from last Sunday. For some reason I'm just not fully optimized. I get over it and I feel like I'm going to hit the heel and I try to pull across it and it just goes left on me.

"If I just had somewhat of good iron play this week, it would have been a lot different outcome. But could have, should have, would haves. You've got to do it out here, and it's going to be a fun playoff to watch. But I take a lot of good from this week. I'm excited for the rest of my life," he added.

DeChambeau has so far played in the Masters nine times and recorded some decent finishes. However, he also missed the cut in the major two times.

