“That’s called ‘instant karma’” – Fans blast Patton Kizzire for his ‘classless’ putter punt and WD at Valspar Championship

Fans on social media were critical of Patton Kizzire’s behavior on the greens during the opening round of the 2025 Valspar Championship. The American struggled with his game on Thursday, March 20, at the PGA Tour event before withdrawing from the competition due to a back injury.

On the par-3 15th, Patton Kizzire had a tough time on the greens and, in frustration, threw his putter on the course. NUCLR Golf shared a video of the PGA Tour pro’s putter punt on its X account along with a caption:

"A putter punt from Patton Kizzire 🏈🏌️‍♂️ He went on to WD from the Valspar due to a back injury."

Fans swamped the comment section and were disappointed with Patton Kizzire’s actions, criticizing him.

"That’s called “instant karma”," a fan wrote.

"He obviously doesn’t care what example he sets for junior golfers around the world!" another fan said.

"No place for a temper tantrums on the golf course," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some called it classless behavior, while others asked officials to punish him.

"Classless," one more fan added.

"DQ and multiple event suspension for Conduct Unbecoming a Professional," a fan commented.

"Lifetime banishment from the course should follow," another fan jotted.

Following the Thursday round of the Valspar Championship, Stephan Jaeger took the lead at 4-under in a five-way tie with Jacob Bridgeman, Keith Mitchell, Sami Välimäki, and Ricky Castillo. They all played a round of 67 on Thursday. However, some players have not completed the opening round as it was suspended due to darkness, and play will resume on Friday, March 21, at 9 a.m. ET.

A look into Patton Kizzire’s performance at the 2025 Valspar Championship

Kizzire had a mediocre start to his game at the Valspar Championship on Thursday. He teed off on the 10th hole, making a bogey, but then made par on the next few holes before bogeying the 15th and another bogey on the 16th. He had only played eight holes before withdrawing from the competition.

Patton Kizzire has had a tough time on the greens in 2025. He entered the Valspar Championship after missing six consecutive cuts this season in the events he played. He had only a decent outing at the season-opening The Sentry, settling in T40, but since then, he has missed the cut tournament after tournament.

Here is a quick recap of Patton Kizzire’s performance in 2025:

The Sentry: T40 (70, 69, 67, 72)

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (69, 69)

The American Express: CUT (72, 67, 70)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (74, 69)

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT (70, 70)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT (68, 70)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (73, 73)

Meanwhile, the Valspar Championship's finale is scheduled for Sunday, March 23.

