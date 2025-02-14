“That’s the concert old man”: Fans unleash fury on Tiger Woods’ ex-coach for calling LIV Golf a success as Adeline

Hank Haney, the former coach of Tiger Woods, seemingly misunderstood a concert video as a LIV Golf event, which was corrected by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter). Although the concert Haney mentioned was part of the LIV event, it commenced only after the first day’s play had ended. The Saudi Arabia-backed tournament is currently being played in Adelaide, Australia, and after the end of all three days, three different concerts are scheduled.

Haney shared a post on X from Flushing It that said:

“More than 100 thousand people will come through the gates at LIV Golf Adelaide this week, and most of them today have stayed long after play finished. Damn you people, this is golf, not a rock concert!”

In his quoted post, Haney wrote:

“Kind of looks like this LIV event is a pretty big success.”

Several golf fans shared their reactions to Haney's post, adding context to the video.

"That’s the concert old man …. It’s the 2 most popular DJ’s in Australia," one fan reacted.

"The day you stop feeling the need to make these type of posts is the day we can call LIV a success. Not sure why the die hard LIV people are so insecure about this," another fan posted.

"Exhibition golf is fun golf. Reminds me of the Silly Season from the 80s and 90s," a fan commented.

"It always is in Australia- what other golf event do they have?" one fan opined.

"They should probably call them festivals instead of tournaments," this fan posted.

"This part is a concert, not golf. This concert is a smashing success. The Players puts C list country stars up on acoustic stage BEFORE the show and still outdraws this during the tourney," one user remarked.

The DJ in question here is Dom Dolla, an Australian DJ who performed on February 14 just after LIV Golf Adelaide’s first day’s play had ended.

Jack Hower, a golf enthusiast from Australia, confirmed this in a post on X by sharing a picture before Dom Dolla’s concert began. He noticed that many ‘non-golf fans’ were present to attend the concert.

Hank Hanley has had clear views for LIV Golf since last year

More often than not, Hank Haney has shared his views about LIV Golf. In September 2024, on his podcast on the No Filter Network, Haney dismissed the possibility of LIV going away.

“Something is going to happen because the PGA Tour and LIV are both going to exist. A lot of people said LIV was going away, it isn’t going away, and people said it would be over by now, it isn’t going to be over. They already have their schedule for next year, they have plenty of money, I think they are doing better than what people think. They need to get their TV thing straight, but that isn’t going to happen until they figure out something with the PGA Tour.” (from 21:45)

In recent times, Haney has also been seen criticizing the PGA Tour for becoming easier for players since the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV.

After the first round of LIV Golf Adelaide, Sam Horsfield holds a one-shot lead ahead of Carlos Ortiz.

