"That's where all my crap goes" – Scottie Scheffler reveals where he’s keeping his huge PGA Championship 2025 trophy

Scottie Scheffler revealed that he was going to put his PGA Championship 2025 trophy in a room called 'the golf room'. He added that the room was completely dedicated to his golf junk.
On Sunday, May 18, Scottie Scheffler claimed the PGA Championship 2025 after a dominating five-stroke victory over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley. He carded an even-par 71 to earn his third major championship and 15th title on the PGA Tour.
During the winner's press conference, Scheffler was asked where he was going to keep his big Wanamaker Trophy.
"I have a room in my house called 'The Golf Room," he replied. "And that's where all my crap goes, literally. It's just a room full of all my golf junk. I've got some trophies in there as well, and that's probably where this one will go," he said.
Upon being asked if the room was well-presented, the World No. 1 golfer had a hilarious response.
"I'd like to say that it's nicely presented, but it's not," he said.
Reflecting on his win, Scheffler said it was a special victory and that he was proud of his performance throughout the week. He added that he would remember the back nine for a long time.
"It was a grind out there," he continued. "I think at one point on the front I maybe had a four- or five-shot lead, and making the turn, I think I was tied for the lead.So to step up when I needed to the most, I'll remember that for a while."
How much money did Scottie Scheffler earn with the PGA Championship 2025 win?
Scottie Scheffler claimed $3,420,000 as the winner's share from the $19 million purse at Quail Hollow. Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley each earned $2,052,000 for a joint runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the payout for the PGA Championship 2025:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (-11) - $3,420,000
- T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-6) - $2,052,000
- T2. Harris English (-6) - $2,052,000
- T2. Davis Riley (-6) - $2,052,000
- T5. J.T. Poston (-5) - $760,000
- T5. Jhonattan Vegas (-5) - $760,000
- T5. Taylor Pendrith (-5): $760,000
- T8. Jon Rahm (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Si Woo Kim (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Keegan Bradley (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Joe Highsmith (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Denny McCarthy (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Ryan Gerard (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Ben Griffin (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Joaquin Niemann (-4) - $598,270
- T8. Alex Noren (-4) - $598,270