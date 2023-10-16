“That’s too crazy”: Travis Scott links up with Brooks Koepka and shares a hilarious video on his social media

Brooks Koepka is doing wonders these days with his amazing golfing skills. Recently, he won the last LIV league event, the Jeddah Invitational in Saudi Arabia. Now, he was pictured with none other than the American rapper and singer, Travel Scott on a golf course.

Yes, Koepka was having a tee-off time with Scott at one of the golf courses. Both stars were spotted on the greens where Koepka was hitting the shots one after another while Scott was witnessing him doing his job exceptionally.

At that moment, not only did the American Rapper praise the 33-year-old golfer’s skills but he even challenged him to hit some difficult shots. Brooks Koepka gracefully does the job. Immediately after this, Scott posted the entire scenario on his Instagram profile.

Brooks Koepka completed all the challenges and the rapper was left in awe. In a single expression, he acknowledged the skills of the Jeddah Invitational winner.

"Oh, that's too crazy," Scott said in the Instagram video posted

Travis Scott also captioned the hilarious video:

“TEE TIME ON THE LINKS”

Moreover, in the video clip, Scott is seen taking in a high leap, poised in midair, as the LIV star stands on the greens, finishing his putt — 200+ yards. At the end of the clip, Koepka was seen laughing as he successfully hit all the shots as per the challenge.

Brooks Koepka wrapped up the season with a win in Jeddah

On Sunday, the LIV League regular Season 2023 got a wrap in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Koepka winning the last event. He successfully defended his championship and ended the event with a solid 14-under-par total, sharing the lead with Talor Gooch.

However, the duo then had to match up for a playoff round which led Koepka to win the title in style. He even became emotional during a post-event interview when asked about his first-ever win after becoming a father.

Brooks Koepka said:

"I never thought of that, that's pretty cool. "I'm excited to get on and go see Crew, see Jenna. I'm emotional right now when I think about it. It's a cool feeling and I'm super excited."

Other than winning the event, the Smash GC Captian also moved into the top three in the points race, replacing DeChambeau. The American professional golfer received an additional $4 million for finishing third in the points race, in addition to $4 million for winning the tournament.

With this event, Brooks Koepka has earned a total of $13,392,583 as an individual during the 2023 season. Now, with the $4 million incentive, his total earnings are close to $17 million. His profits from the Saudi-Arabia breakaway series had reached the $25 million mark.