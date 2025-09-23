"It’s freaking long" - Paige Spiranac shares honest take on Bethpage Black after playing a round

Paige Spiranac has never been one to shy away from a challenge on and off the golf course. She recently took on one of the country's most difficult golf courses with St. Andre Golf as part of its famous Bloodbath series.
Ahead of the highly anticipated Ryder Cup, the two golf social media sensations took on the iconic Bethpage Black. To take it one step further and get the true experience of the golf course, they played it from the tips with no gimmes.
At the end of the video posted to YouTube by St. Andre Golf, Spiranac gave her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts a detailed review of the course. She stated that the 7,468-yard-long golf course was incredibly tiring to walk with its signature hills.
The model was also "blown away" by the condition of the public golf course. While the course is known for having notoriously narrow fairways, she was caught off guard by the tricky greens despite being a fairly good putter.
Here's a look at what Paige Spiranac had to say about playing Bethpage Black (via YouTube 1:00:57 - 1:01:22):
"It's really freaking long. Uh, amazing golf course though. I would say that I was blown away by how good of condition it was in, considering it’s a public golf course and it gets so much play. Fairways are very narrow—you have to hit fairways, and the greens are challenging to read. I feel like I’m such a good short putter and just putting in general, but I had no idea where they were going."
Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's day out playing golf with St. Andre Golf in Farmingdale, New York (via YouTube 1:00:57 - 1:01:22):
The video quickly went viral on social media, especially with the Ryder Cup being just a few days away. Paige Spiranac and St. Andre Golf's video has gotten over 22,700 views on YouTube in less than a day.
What score did Paige Spiranac shoot at Bethpage Black?
Bethpage Black plays to a par 71 with 7,468 yards from the tips. Paige Spiranac opened up the round with a par on the intimidating first hole while St. Andre Golf's Aaron settled for a bogey.
A short putt on the par-4 9th hole for bogey let her end the first leg of the challenge with a 7 over par 43 score. Both golfers had set themselves a score of 100 to break by the end of the day. However, after playing the first nine holes, they changed their goal to breaking 90.
The golf influencers did end up breaking 90. Paige Spiranac shot a 14 over par 85 while St. Andre Golf's Aaron carded a 15 over par 86.