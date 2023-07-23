American player Brian Harman leads The Open Championship 2022 with less than half of the final round remaining. Given his tremendous performance in the final major of the season, it's only natural that fans are doing everything they can to celebrate him.

One of the usual celebrations in the sport is assigning nicknames to stars, a practice that is widespread throughout the world. Harman has been no exception, although the nickname assigned to him by fans is not to his liking. He even called it "dreadful."

Fans call him 'Harmanator'. A reporter asked Harman his opinion on the matter and this is what he answered, according to Express:

"That's dreadful. You don't get to pick your own nicknames, but that one is not going to stick."

Nevertheless, the truth is that the nickname has spread, not only among the fans present at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club, but also on social networks.

Brian Harman had not had, until now, any nickname that distinguished him in the world of sport. We will see if this one ends up staying with him or not.

Brian Harman The 151st Open - Day Four (Image via Getty).

What else did Brian Harman tell the press?

Brian Harman revealed that he has tried to change his strategy to keep the leading position he has held since the second round at The Open Championship. This, is because on previous occasions, he has been in similar situations and has not been able to realize the result:

"When I held the lead through 54 holes at the US Open I, probably, thought too much about it. I didn't focus on sleeping and eating well, so that will be my focus this weekend. I'm thrilled with how I'm playing and I'm very focused on resting and pushing myself."

Harman also shared with reporters his insight into the game that has seen him lead the leaderboard:

"I've been hitting a lot of fairways, and then, I've been hitting it onto most of the greens and I'm putting well," summarized Harman.

At the 15th hole, Harman leads The Open Championship by five strokes.