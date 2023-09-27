Music has the power to lift or lower one's spirits. Something similar is going on with the European Ryder Cup team members. The 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland is a devotee of metalcore music and has previously revealed the same to his fans and followers.

However, this time, shortly before the much-anticipated tournament, the European squad discussed Hovland's fondness for the genre. Europe team members joined in to talk about how they disliked the musical genre that Hovland admires. In a recent chat with the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and others opened up about their views.

“That’s not even music. That’s horrendous”: one of the 26-year-old golfer's teammates (Matt Fitzpatrick) expressed.

The above video shared by the PGA Tour on X features golfers providing their views on Viktor Hovland's favorite song.

“Sounds like the devil,” Rory McIlroy said. “That’s like the most horrific thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Tyrrell Hatton added, “I think you’ve played that for like 15 seconds too long there.”

“That’s brutal," Robert MacIntyre expressed.

Even Jon Rahm joined the conversation and asked, "What is wrong with Viktor?”

Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland continues to support his preferences for music and requests that his teammates allow it to develop over time. According to him, the music is super chaotic.

Meet Ryder Cup European team members including Viktor Hovland

Players for the Ryder Cup are all set to have a blast on the greens at Rome. The twelve best players are going to represent their country in the 2023 Ryder Cup competition. It goes without saying that Rory McIlroy will be seen teeing off against Team USA.

McIlroy got an automatic qualification for the said competition. He is one of the best players who could steal the show with his amazing swing. The other automatically qualified players include Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland who got an early entry. They are followed by Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Additionally, captain Luke Donald has chosen six names for the wildcard entry to make it to the Europe team. Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Ludvig Aberg are among the contenders who have joined forces.

It will be interesting to see the talented bunch of golfers from team Europe teeing off against the USA team members at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.