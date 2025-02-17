LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil recently sparked a heated debate among golf enthusiasts with his assertion that LIV features the best players in the world.

Ad

O'Neil's statement came after the R&A announced that the top five players in the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings, not already exempt, would qualify for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

NUCLRGOLF shared the video on their X account with the caption:

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil: “You don’t have to look too far past our leaderboard to know that outside of the Majors, if you want to see the best players in the world, there’s only one place to see it, and that’s at LIV.” (H/t @LIVRandONIONS)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Scott O'Neil praised this inclusion as evidence of the quality of LIV Golf's roster, many fans took to social media to express views on the statement.

A fan wrote:

"LIV has maybe 10 players who would be on the PGA Tour next year (going to 100 cards) and I am being generous. I try to watch LIV because I miss seeing 3-4 of those guys. I had the opportunity to watch the last two hours of AUS and was reminded how poor a product it is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan disagreed with O'Neil but believed that LIV has some of the best players in the top 50 golf rankings.

"LIV is 2nd best but they have 5 or 6 strong players at the top with Rahm, Brooks, and DeChambeau, Nieman, Smith. They have a handful of top 50 but also a lot past prime and career journeyman pros which leaves them behind PGA in depth but some of those have name recognition."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some responses were critical with fans expressing dissenting views:

"I’m all for LIV but when they say things like this I’m kinda like, “do you hear yourself?” one user wrote.

"That’s a laughable statement, but should come as no surprise" a critic pointed out.

This mixed reception highlights the ongoing divide in the golf community regarding LIV Golf's impact and the calibre of its participants. As the league continues to secure pathways into Major tournaments, the debate over where the world's top talent resides is likely to persist.

Ad

Scott O'Neil aims to strengthen the global presence of LIV Golf

Scott O'Neil's role as the Chief Executive Officer of LIV Golf ushers in a new era for the breakaway golf league. He brings a wealth of leadership experience from his tenure as CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is tasked with steering LIV Golf through a crucial phase of its development.

Ad

O'Neil's core mandate has been to elevate the league’s profile and continue its rapid growth since its inception in 2022. He aims to enhance LIV's brand visibility, improve its partnerships, and secure long-term sustainability in the highly competitive world of professional golf.

Central to Scott O'Neil's strategy will be refining LIV's business model, building a solid fan base, and expanding its media presence to attract a broader audience.

With deep expertise in sports management and a proven track record in scaling organizations, O'Neil’s leadership is expected to drive LIV Golf toward greater success in the global sports market, challenging traditional powerhouses like the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback