"That's funny," - Scottie Scheffler takes a jab at Rory McIlroy's December break claim

Scottie Scheffler recently took a dig at Rory McIlroy over his claim that he didn't touch his club in December. Scheffler found the claim "funny," referencing their collaboration last month.

Scheffler and McIlroy are at Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, their PGA Tour start of the season. While McIlroy carded a 6-under 66 on Day 1, Scheffler carded a 5-under 67.

On Thursday, January 30, during his post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler was asked about the longest he had gone without touching a golf ball. The journalist cited McIlroy's claim that he followed this routine in December.

"That's funny, Rory and I played a match together in like the dead middle of December," Scheffler replied referring to their LIVxPGA Tour Showdown event.

The World No. 1 golfer added that he never followed McIlroy's way, as he played golf socially even during the breaks.

"I love the game, I love being able to go out and play with my buddies. Typically when I'm playing throughout the season, if I'm going to do something golf wise at home, I'm trying to maximize the amount of work that I can get out of that.

"But no offense to my buddies at home, but some of 'em, it's not the best playing with guys, you know, especially at my age just because we haven't quite figured out how the gambling should work and all that," he added.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Brian Harman for the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The duo will tee off on Friday, January 31, at 1:06 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Following his first round of 67, Scheffler is three strokes behind Russell Henley, who shot an 8-under 64 in the opening round. The World No. 1 golfer started the day with a bogey but picked up six birdies to finish the day in a solid position.

The second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will kick off at 11:35 a.m. ET. Kevin Yu and Jhonattan Vegas will tee off from Hole 1 of Spyglass Hill, and Lee Hodges and Nick Taylor will tee off from Hole 10 simultaneously.

Simultaneously, Keith Mitchell and Denny McCarthy will start from Pebble Beach's Hole 1, while J.J. Spaun and Doug Ghim will begin their round at Hole 10.

