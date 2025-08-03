“That’s been a goal this whole year”- Cameron Young sets sights on Ryder Cup after previous disappointment:

Cameron Young is looking for his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. However, he also has his eyes on making the US Ryder Cup team next month.
On Saturday, August 2, Young carded a 5 under 65 to take the 54-hole lead at the Wyndham Championship. He picked up six birdies and a bogey to finish at 20 under and hold a five-shot lead over Nico Echavarria.
During the post-round interview, Cameron Young was asked about his Ryder Cup hopes. Notably, the 28-year-old golfer is a New York native, where this year's edition of the biennial event is set to take place.
I think that that location is, first of all, one of my favorite golf courses in the world," he said. "I have a lot of good memories there playing the New York State Open and I'm sure a New York crowd would be I at least hope on my side to some extent.
"So yeah, that's been a goal this whole year. I'm trying to just look at that to just take all the small stuff that happens day to day as it comes with, in the back of my mind trying to picture myself on that team. Obviously I'd love to make it."
For the uninitiated, Cameron Young had finished ninth in the Ryder Cup 2023 points list and wasn’t picked by captain Zach Johnson.
"I was a bit frustrated with that," he said on being snubbed in 2023. "Set out the year to give our captain no choice, and I don't know if I'm in a position to do that or not, but it would take some really good golf between now and then. But if I'm in the question, that's been a big goal of mine and I'd love to put myself there anyway," he added.
US Ryder Cup points list explored ft. Cameron Young
Here's a look at the current US Ryder Cup points list:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler: 32,420.33
- 2. Xander Schauffele: 13,383.85
- 3. J.J. Spaun: 12,478.91
- 4. Russell Henley: 11,623.82
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau: 10,774.98
- 6. Harris English: 10,385.65
- 7. Justin Thomas: 10,208.09
- 8. Collin Morikawa: 9,743.61
- 9. Ben Griffin: 8,604.91
- 10. Keegan Bradley: 8,038.50
- 11. Maverick McNealy: 7,414.15
- 12. Brian Harman: 7,007.99
- 13. Andrew Novak: 6,560.15
- 14. Patrick Cantlay: 6,069.39
- 15. Sam Burns: 5,638.79
- 16. Wyndham Clark: 5,171.07
- 17. Lucas Glover: 4,640.94
- 18. Daniel Berger: 4,492.01
- 19. Cameron Young: 4,413.64
- 20. Chris Gotterup: 4,403.64
- 21. Tom Hoge: 4,392.10
- 22. Tony Finau: 4,224.01
- 23. Sam Stevens: 4,144.74
- 24. Denny McCarthy: 3,990.27
- 25. Akshay Bhatia: 3,799.30