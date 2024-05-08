“That's why he's the GOAT” - Xander Schauffele on chasing Tiger Woods’ ‘ridiculous’ cut streak record

Xander Schauffele is currently on the longest active cut-making streak but he knows he will need to continue this for more than three seasons to break Tiger Woods' record streak.

Since missing the cut at the Masters 2022, Schauffele has made 45 straight cuts, 10 more than Scottie Scheffler, who is sitting at the distant second place. However, despite making 45 straight cuts, Schauffele is still far behind Tiger Woods, who holds the record for making 142 consecutive cuts from 1998 to 2005.

Schauffele is at the Quail Hollow Club this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. On Tuesday, May 7, during the pre-event press conference, he spoke about chasing Tiger's insane cut streak.

"It would mean I would have to play like another three and a half years to get close to his number," he said. "It's ridiculous. That's why he's the GOAT, he did stuff like that and he has records like that that will never be broken."

"It's definitely a testament to consistency" - Xander Schauffele reflects on his active cut streak

During the press conference, Xander Schauffele was also asked if he knew about his active cut streak. He responded that it was his caddie, Austin Kaiser, who brought it up to him recently.

"But it is what it is," he added. "I don't know who else is playing a lot of events that and making the cut. I think it's definitely a testament to consistency. All of us out here want to win tournaments."

The seven-time PGA Tour winner will not have to worry about his streak this week considering the Wells Fargo Championship is a no-cut event. The playing field will feature only 70 golfers competing in the sixth Signature event of the year.

Xander Schauffele is grouped with Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark for the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship. The trio will begin their round on Thursday, May 9, at the Quail Hollow Club from the tenth tee at 11:22 am ET.

Although Schauffele is on the longest active cut streak, he is also looking for his first win in nearly two years. His last win came at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022. Since then he has made three runner-up finishes but failed to cross the final hurdle. This season, he has already made four top-five finishes including a runner-up at the Players Championship but he will hoping to end his drought this week.