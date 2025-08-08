  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • "That's going to drive me nuts" - Akshay Bhatia seeks 'a little more peace' on course after underwhelming season

"That's going to drive me nuts" - Akshay Bhatia seeks 'a little more peace' on course after underwhelming season

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 08, 2025 07:09 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Akshay Bhatia (Image Source: Imagn)

Akshay Bhatia said that he was tired of thinking about the FedEx Cup, OWGR, and other things and just wanted peace while playing. He added that he decided to be less hard on himself because this game can consume one’s life and happiness.

Ad

On Thursday, August 7, Bhatia fired an 8-under 62 in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. With the help of this career-best round, he took the first-day lead over Tommy Fleetwood.

During the post-round interview, Bhatia spoke about his recent mindset change after struggles this season.

"I haven't done a great job," he said. "I've been looking at a lot of numbers that I don't need to look at, obviously FedExCup, world ranking, and I'm still doing it, and I still catch myself doing it. But I'm just really trying to have a little more peace on the golf course"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think this game can consume your life, your happiness, and so I'm just trying to figure out ways to change that because I feel like I don't really want to live my life based off of an unstable game. That's going to drive me nuts. This whole year it has, so I'm just trying to be just a little more at ease with whatever I shoot."
Ad

Akshay Bhatia added that some days were easier, but it was still a hard thing to do. He said that he succeeded at the 3M Open in the first three days but was back to his old self on Sunday.

"It's hard because I want to perform the way I know I can, and this year again hasn't been the easiest. But I'm just trying to enjoy what I have and be grateful for what I get to do for a living," he added.
Ad

When will Akshay Bhatia tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2?

Akshay Bhatia is paired alongside Harry Hall for the second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The duo will tee off on Friday, August 8, at 10:50 a.m. CDT from the first tee.

Bhatia is playing his 22nd event this week and has had mixed results so far. He has made fifteen cuts in 21 starts and has posted three top-ten finishes. However, his last top-ten finish was at the Players Championship, where he made a season-best T3 finish.

Since April, Akshay Bhatia has had just three top-25 finishes and missed four cuts. However, he managed to finish 45th in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the playoffs.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications