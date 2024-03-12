“That’s growing the game” “It’s worth $200 max” – Fans react to The Players Championship host TPC Sawgrass costing $900 for a round

The Players Championship host venue, TPC Sawgrass, commands a peak rate of up to $900 for a morning tee time at the Pete Dye Track.
TPC Sawgrass offers some of the most expensive tee times in golf, with rates reaching $840 per golfer during peak season last year. Currently, rates start at $650 per person from September to May on the website. However, for several morning tee times in March, the price has risen to $900.
On Monday, March 11, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf social media page, shared a screenshot of the morning tee time price at TPC Sawgrass on March 30. The account questioned whether fans would be willing to pay $900 for this experience.
Most fans felt that the rates were excessively high. Many criticized the organizers for pricing the game out of reach for the average person. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"That’s growing the game"
"It’s worth $200 max"
"That’s just ridiculous… they keep in in good shape, but not great shape during the summer! Only courses I’d pay $500+ for are pebble and Pinehurst (public only)"
"Nope 👎 any course over 40.00 ain’t worth it period bottom line the cost of playing golf has become outrageous 2500.00 for clubs, bag, shoes, gloves, balls, then a yardage finder for 4 to 5 hours of play and most courses are 100.00 now absolute nonsense"
Here's a look at some more responses:
How big is the Players Championship's venue, the TPC Sawgrass? Course details explored
The Players Championship 2024 is set to begin at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach on March 14. The TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course is a 72-hole, 7,275-yard golf course with 10 holes of par 4, 4 of par 5, and the remaining four of par 3.
Here's a look at this year's scorecard for the TPC Sawgrass for the 2024 Players Championship:
Out: par 36, 3670 yards
- Hole 1: par 4, 423 yards
- Hole 2: par 5, 532 yards
- Hole 3: par 3, 177 yards
- Hole 4: par 4, 384 yards
- Hole 5: par 4, 471 yards
- Hole 6: par 4, 393 yards
- Hole 7: par 4, 451 yards
- Hole 8: par 3, 237 yards
- Hole 9: par 5, 602 yards
In: par 36, 3605 yards
- Hole 10: par 4, 424 yards
- Hole 11: par 5, 558 yards
- Hole 12: par 4, 369 yards
- Hole 13: par 3, 181 yards
- Hole 14: par 4, 481 yards
- Hole 15: par 4, 470 yards
- Hole 16: par 5, 523 yards
- Hole 17: par 3, 137 yards
- Hole 18: par 4, 462 yards
Total: par 72, 7275 yards