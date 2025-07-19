  • home icon
  "That's hard to take" – Shane Lowry makes feelings clear after 'disappointing' 2-stroke penalty at the Open Championship 2025

“That’s hard to take” – Shane Lowry makes feelings clear after ‘disappointing’ 2-stroke penalty at the Open Championship 2025

Shane Lowry at the 153rd Open Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Shane Lowry had a dramatic day at the Open Championship 2025 as he was handed a two-stroke penalty for moving the ball. However, he said he wasn’t sure about what had happened and only accepted the penalty for the sake of his reputation. He added that it was hard to take, but he would put it behind him and focus on the next round.

On Friday, July 18, Shane Lowry carded a 1-over 71 in the second round of the Open Championship. He picked up two birdies, bogeyed one hole, and also made a double bogey. However, that double bogey on the par-5 12th came as a result of the two-stroke penalty. The Irishman was penalized for rolling the ball backward with his practice swing.

During the post-round interview, Shane Lowry reflected on the whole incident.

"Well, I didn't know anything happened until walking up the 15th fairway and then the rules official came over and told me that there was a possibility the ball moved on the 12th for my second shot. So I said, I've asked him, how many shot penalty is that if it did, and he said, two."
"Obviously then I feel like I'm on the cut mark then, which is not very nice. I feel like I played well on the way in and then obviously waited to see. I mean, I was in there with the rules official and wasn't arguing my case, but I'm disappointed that they don't have more camera angles on it."
Shane Lowry said that he told officials he wasn’t looking at the ball while taking his practice swing, but accepted the penalty to avoid any controversy.

"I'm still not sure, to be honest, whether it was or not," he continued. "But I had to take the penalty because I can't have my name talked about or tossed around like that, and I just get on with it.
"It's obviously very disappointing. I felt like I played really, really well today. And yeah, that's hard to take. Look, I'll just have to dust myself off and get out there tomorrow and give it a go," he added.
Shane Lowry's performance at the Barracuda Championship 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at Shane Lowry's hole-by-hole performance at the Barracuda Championship 2025, Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT):

  • Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 2, Par 5: 5 (E)
  • Hole 3, Par 3: 2 (-1)
  • Hole 4, Par 4: 4 (-1)
  • Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (-1)
  • Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (-1)
  • Hole 7, Par 5: 5 (-1)
  • Hole 8, Par 4: 4 (-1)
  • Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (-1)
  • OUT: 35 (-1)

Back Nine (IN):

  • Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 11, Par 4: 5 (+2)
  • Hole 12, Par 5: 7 (+2)
  • Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (+2)
  • Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (+1)
  • Hole 15, Par 4: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (+1)
  • Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (+1)
  • IN: 37 (+1)

Total: 72 (E)

Shobhit Kukreti

