“That’s a horrible number for TGL” – Fans react to TGL’s viewership numbers at match featuring Tiger Woods

The latest TGL match featuring Tiger Woods saw comparatively better viewership than the third week. The fourth week of the tech-infused league drew an average audience of 864K, a rise of over 182K from the third match.

TGL Match 4 was one of the most anticipated clashes, as both co-founders, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, were in action. The showdown lived up to the hype, going to overtime before Jupiter Links GC sealed their first win against Boston Common GC.

On Tuesday, January 28, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that the fourth week of the TGL averaged 864K viewers. However, it was still far from being the most-viewed game. For the uninitiated, Week 2, which marked Woods' TGL debut, averaged 1.05 million viewers. However, Week 3 saw a sharp decline, drawing only 682K.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans online had mixed reactions to the TGL viewership reports. While many praised the statistics, several others felt that the numbers were not impressive enough.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"That’s a horrible number for TGL," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Wow what a time to be alive," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Horrible number with Tiger and Rory in it," one fan wrote.

"When it’s close it’s brilliant when it’s not close it can get tiresome. Give each team 3 hammers that they can use anytime and it doesn’t swap," this fan commented.

"So this is basically a way to get Tiger Woods on TV for golf, since he is the only golfer non hardcore golf fans still care about, while working around the fact that he can no longer walk or play golf at a high level. Kind of like Tyson at Wrestlemania," this user opined.

"NHL 1st Round Playoffs averaged 900K viewers and they have a $700 Million a year deal. TGL doesn’t need to bring in millions of viewers to be successful down time programming," another fan posted.

When will Tiger Woods play his next TGL match?

Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links GC will play their third TGL match on Tuesday, February 18, against New York Golf Club.

Here's a schedule for upcoming TGL matches:

Tuesday, February 4 : Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, February 17 : Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, February 17 : Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club Monday, February 17 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, February 18 : Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, February 24 : Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, February 24 : Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, February 25 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday, March 3 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, March 3 : New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

: New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, March 4: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback