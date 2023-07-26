“That’s inspired by Phil Mickelson” – LIV Golf’s Cameron Tringale opens up on secret behind his famous celebration

Cameron Tringale, an American golfer, competes in the LIV Golf. He has had a good PGA Tour career, winning one tournament since becoming a pro in 2009.

Tringale competed in four LIV Golf events last season while playing with Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers. He has returned to Mickelson's team for the second season and has been enjoying his time on LIV Golf.

The former PGA Tour player is known for his unique thumb celebration on the golf course. Cameron Tringale recently spoke with HyFlyers GC executives about his thumb's celebration.

"I have a little workout routine for my thumb before I go out just like to make sure it looks good when I do the thumb's up," he said. "That's inspired by Phil's classic thumb's up. So I have taken notes with his play there. To be fair, it depends a lot on how the day is going."

"It's for myself in a way to jet myself up when get excited," Tringale continued. "I have been in the strands watching and I remember everyone looks the same and I don't practice, so it's whatever comes to me in the moment."

Tringale is also excited to make more good shots in future LIV Golf events and added:

"It's not pre-mediated, it's real spontaneous, so hopefully I will have opportunities to pull some out for you guys."

The next LIV Golf event will take place from August 4 to August 6 at The Old White at The Greenbrier.

Cameron Tringale LIV Golf rankings

With a total point of 70, Cameron Tringale settled in 12th position in the LIV Golf standings. Talor Gocch tops the standings with a score of 137.

Here are the LIV Golf standings as of July 2023:

1. Talor Gooch: 137

2. Cameron Smith: 130

3. Brooks Koepka: 112

4. Patrick Reed: 102

5. Dustin Johnson: 96

6. Brandon Grace: 87

7. Harold Varner II: 81

8. Sebastian Munoz: 80

9. Peter Uihlein: 78

10. Mito Pereira: 75

11. Charles Howell III: 74

12. Cameron Tringale: 70

13. Bryson DeChambeau: 64

14. Carlos Ortiz: 63

15. Dean Burnmester: 59

16. Sergio Garcia: 55

17. Louis Ooshuizen: 54

18. Jason Kokrak: 53

19. Peter Perez: 47

20. Brendan Steele: 46

21. Anirban Lahiri: 43

22. Danny Lee: 41

23. Henrik Stenson: 41

24. Jason Niemann: 40

25. Kevin Na: 38

26. Marc Leishman: 33

27. Matthew Wolff: 33

28. Scott Vincent: 30

29. Eugenio Chacarra: 24

30. David Puig: 22

31. Ian Poulter: 22

32. Richard Bland: 21

33. Paul Casey: 19

34. Thomas Pieters: 19

35. Matt Jones: 18

36. Bubba Watson: 18

37. Ogletree: 14

38. Charl Schwartzel: 12

39. Sam Horsfield: 12

40. Laurie Canter: 10

41. Abraham Ancer: 10

42. Graeme McDowell: 8

43. Phil Mickelson: 7

44. Jediah Morgan: 3

45. Lee Westwood: 2

46. Bernd Wiesberger: 2

47. Chase Koepka: 1

48. Martin Kaymer: 0

49. James Piot: 0

50. Sihwan Kim: 0