"That's just my nature" - Tiger Woods in 1996 interview with Curtis Strange showed golfer's elite mentality

Tiger Woods has been a professional golfer since 1996. His elite mentality was evident in an interview conducted by Curtis Strange that year.

Over the years, Woods has put together one of the most incredible careers the sport has ever seen. Some consider him to be the greatest golfer of all time, and not without reason. Woods owns 110 wins and spent almost 700 weeks as the number one ranked golfer. That kind of career doesn't come without a dedication to the sport.

Woods said in his interview with Strange in 1996 that he felt good about the tournament he was about to compete in if he played well and came out with a victory. That was his first year as a pro golfer.

Curtis Strange, a former pro golfer himself, told Woods that it sounded cocky. Woods's answer gives a little insight about how he became one of the best ever:

"I've always figured that, why go to a tournament if you're not going there to try and win? There's really no point in even going. That's the attitude I've had my entire life."

He added:

"As I would explain to my dad, 'Second sucks. And third's even worse.'"

Strange aptly pointed out that second or third on the PGA Tour would be nothing to sneeze at.

"That's not too bad, no. But I want to win. That's just my nature," said Woods.

Strange laughed and told the young golfer that he would eventually learn from setbacks. Woods went on to earn the Rookie of the Year award that year and go on to become one of the greatest ever to swing a club.

What makes Tiger Woods one of the best ever?

Woods' numbers show how good he is, most notably his 110 wins and incredibly long time spent ranked as the top golfer.

He's tied for first in PGA Tour wins and second in men's championships all time. Woods has been the Player of the Year and the PGA Tour Player of the Year a record 11 times.

Tiger Woods is also a nine-time Byron Nelson Award winner. What sets him apart, though, isn't necessarily related to stats or awards.

He has been in and out of the news for the wrong reasons. He's had infidelity issues and dangerous car crashes. Nevertheless, when he gets on the green at a tournament, all eyes are on him.

The 150th Open - Day Two

Not many golfers could survive the reports that were levied against him. However, Woods has not only survived but has arguably thrived.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far