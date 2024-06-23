“That’s just ridiculous lol”: Golf fans stunned at Collin Morikawa’s ‘filthy’ spin shot at the Travelers Championship

During the third round of the Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa played a ridiculously accurate chip shot, leaving the fans stunned.

On Saturday, June 22, Collin Morikawa entered the third round of the Travelers Championship at T2. Although he slipped to sixth place by the end of the day, he played some incredible shots during the third round, finishing with a score of 66.

On the par 5, 527-yard 13th hole, Morikawa played a chip shot from the right fairway. The ball landed and then rolled before stopping just two feet away from the pin.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans on X were in awe of Morikawa's accurate shot and the golfer received a lot of praise online. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"That’s just ridiculous lol," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Filthy," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Cut spin, speed, fresh grooves, fresh ball and ungodly talent. Unfortunately us mere mortals can only buy two of those," one fan posted.

"If i could do this just once," this fan commented.

"Pure fire," another fan praised.

"this might be the coolest golf shot ever," this fan wrote.

When will Collin Morikawa tee off at the Travelers Championship on Day 4?

Collin Morikawa is grouped with Xander Schauffele, and Sungjae Im for the final round of the Travelers Championship. The trio will be the penultimate group to tee off on Sunday, June 23 when they will begin their round at 11:04 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Travelers Championship, Day 4:

6:50 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati,

7 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose

7:10 a.m.: Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa

7:20 a.m.: Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:31 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

7:42 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Davis Riley

7:53 a.m.: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

8:09 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

8:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry

8:31 a.m.: Cam. Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

8:42 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges

8:53 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns

9:04 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:20 a.m.: Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy

9:31 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger

9:42 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat

9:53 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:04 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

10:15 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith

10:31 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

10:42 a.m.: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

10:53 a.m.: Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

11:04 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

11:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler