"That's a massive asset" - LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler slams critics dubbing the tour 'too global'

New LPGA Tour Commissioner Craig Kessler opened up about critics slamming the circuit for being too global. The circuit is renowned for hosting events worldwide and attracting players from different countries. This season, there have been 21 international winners.

Ad

On Thursday, Kessler attended the Sports Business Journal's 2025 Game Changers Conference, held in New York. While speaking to the media, he opened up about the critics who said the circuit is "too global".

The LPGA Tour Commissioner pointed out the circuit's objective to expand its fan base across the world. He said (via SBJ):

“I say, ‘Well, hold on.’ If you look at most sports leagues in the United States today, they have one primary objective, and that is to figure out how to expand their fan base globally."

Ad

Trending

"That’s a massive asset. And so the question for us is, how do we lean into that? We have to figure out regardless of language, culture, race, creed, how do we lean into these amazing stories?” he added.

Josh Carpenter @JoshACarpenter New @LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said today he's been approached by many who have said the tour's problem is that it's too global. ​ “I say, ‘Well, hold on.’ If you look at most sports leagues in the United States today, they have one primary objective, and that is to figure out how to expand their fan base globally. That’s a massive asset. And so the question for us is, how do we lean into that?"

Ad

Craig Kessler joined the LPGA Tour in July. He is the circuit's 10th commissioner. The LPGA Tour has extended its wings globally.

This year, however, not a single American golfer was able to win a women’s major. This season started with A Kim Kim winning the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions, but then American golfer Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup.

Notably, only three American golfers have won on the LPGA Tour this season; the other two are Angel Yin, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand, and Jennifer Kupcho, who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Ad

LPGA Tour Commissioner Craig Kessler reflects on the global impact of the circuit to "elevate the game"

In the press conference on Thursday, LPGA Tour Commissioner Craig Kessler discussed the circuit's global impact through a Venn diagram. He said to consider one circle for the best performers, a second one for the "most marketable players," and, at the bottom, one circle for the players "willing to do their part for entertainment."

Ad

He reflected on how these could help the circuit's growth and elevate the game. He said:

"The handful of athletes that are at the center of those three circles are the ones we are going to work ruthlessly with to create superstars out of. And there will be different superstars in parts of Asia than parts of Europe than parts of the U.S. But there is a place, regardless of where you come from, if you meet all three of those criteria, for us to use you in a way to elevate the game.”

The LPGA Tour's last event was the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship held at Pinnacle Country Club. But the event was suspended due to inclement weather. Before that, players competed at the Kroger Queen City Championship, where English golfer Charley Hull registered a win. They will next play at the Lotte Championship, scheduled from October 1 to 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More