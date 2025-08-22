“That’s never going to change” - Justin Thomas says Ryder Cup format tweaks won’t end selection drama

Justin Thomas opened up about the change in the format of the Ryder Cup team selection. Notably, he has been part of the U.S. team three times.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is around the corner, and there has been a buzz around who would be the captain’s picks. Previously, eight players were automatic qualifiers, while four were picked by the captain. However, it’s six who are now automatically qualified, while the remaining players are selected by the captain.

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Tour Championship, Justin Thomas reflected on the change in the team selection format. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I bet the majority of teams wouldn't have been much different. I remember when it was 8 and 4. There's always controversy over the last picks. That's never going to change. So I think obviously with adding two picks, it just provides for more potential controversy.

"But I think I would say most years, probably the first eight, maybe nine, on the points list have been on the team about every year, I would think. I don't know that for a fact. So I don't think it's changed too much, but it is funny with how it is different," he added.

Justin Thomas is ranked seventh in the automatic standings for the Ryder Cup, and there is a good chance that he would be the captain’s pick. After the conclusion of last week’s BMW Championship, the top six in the standings, including Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau, made it to the team.

This season on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas has won the RBC Heritage and also recorded three runner-up finishes. Out of the 19 tournaments he had played, he made the cut in 17. Some of his notable finishes are T6 at the WM Phoenix Open, T9 at the Genesis Invitational, and T9 at the Travelers Championship.

Justin Thomas fires 64 to kickstart his campaign at the Tour Championship

Justin Thomas at the PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 regular PGA Tour season is heading towards its conclusion with this week’s Tour Championship. Justin Thomas had an excellent outing in the opening round of the event with an impressive game. He carded a round of 6-under 64 on Thursday.

Thomas started the game on the first tee hole and made a birdie on it. He carded another birdie on the third and then four more on the front nine. He made two birdies and a double bogey on the final nine.

Russell Henley took the lead in the game after the opening round. Scottie Scheffler, coming off his win at last week’s BMW Championship, settled in second place. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, August 24.

