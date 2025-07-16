“That’s overkill for the creator” – Paige Spiranac slams social media’s push for quantity over quality

Paige Spiranac has not been one to shy away from speaking her opinions. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), many resonated with her as she voiced her strong disapproval for social media's demands.
She stated that she does not stand by fans' push for quantity over quality. Spiranac's sentiments are shared by other content creators who find the demand for constant content fatiguing and a cause for burnout.
On July 15, Paige Spiranac wrote (via X @PaigeSpiranac):
"I dislike how all social media platforms are prioritizing quantity. I keep seeing posts about how you should be posting 20+ times per day, every single day to grow and honestly I just think that’s overkill for the creator and also for the consumer."
Here's a look at the statement (via X @PaigeSpiranac):
The post quickly garnered significant attention on X with over 2.7 thousand likes. This indicated that many agree with the social media star's take on the matter. As Paige Spiranac pointed out, posting over 20 times in one day is unsustainable and pushes creators to the brink in order to stay visible on social media platforms.
Spiranac's X post reminded her fans that the true value of content creation lies in putting out media that connects with audiences on a deeper level, over the sheer amount of content published.
When Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite childhood activity
Back in Paige Spiranac's competitive professional golf days, she would often take time to address the media. During the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, a reporter asked her if she had any hobbies to take up her time when she's not playing golf.
Without hesitation, the now 32-year-old had stated that she loves Batman and spends time reading comics and watching movies about the superhero. Paige Spiranac had also revealed the reason as to why she enjoys reading comic books.
Having grown up homeschooled due to her anxiety issues, Paige Spiranac said she felt lonely. To curb her boredom and up her confidence, she would often go to her local comic bookstore and read scripts.
Spiranac said (via ASAP Sports):
"So I love Batman. He's like my all-time favourite. I watch all the movies, all the time. It's actually pretty sad how obsessed I am with them. When I go to Comic-Con this year coming up, I think that's on the bucket list. I've always loved comics. Growing up I was very introverted. I didn't have many friends, so something I would do was just go to comic bookstores and just read and get away. You feel invincible when you read stories of superheroes. It makes you feel good. It's just something I've always loved and will always love."
Spiranac tied for 102nd place at the 2016 Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a total 13 over par score for the week. While Shanshan Feng won the event, Charley Hull and Aditi Ashok claimed the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.