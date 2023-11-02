“That's been my prayer” - Billie Jean King hopes Annika Sorenstam can help create Women's Pro event at Augusta National 

Annika Sorenstam has become the first LPGA Tour player to be named as a member of the Augusta National Club, and the pressure is already on for her. Tennis legend Billie Jean King recently commented on the high hopes that she has for Sorenstam.

Billie Jean King, Lyn St. James, and Sorenstam joined hands to promote the Parity Week by Gainbridge, which includes Sorenstam's event called "The Annika". King said that she would love it if Annika Sorenstam could help create a women's professional golf event at Augusta National Golf Club. While the golf club hosts the women's amateur event, they have yet to host a pro event for women.

Speaking at a press conference, Billie Jean King said via Sports Illustrated:

“My prayer for Augusta is to have a women’s LPGA event. I know they have the amateur girls, but I want to see a pro tournament. So I hope that happens. I think you (Annika) will make a big difference. You stand for so much and people listen to you and appreciate you. No pressure!”

The 10-time Major winner Annika has all eyes on her now, as Billie Jean King believes she has the ability to make significant changes to the world of golf for women. However, King understandably said that Annika Sorenstam needs to settle in before she takes the leap.

“Don’t put her on the hot spot yet,” King said. “We’ve got to give her a couple of years, man. She’s got to get to know the members first. You’ve got to get to know how it works.”

Annika Sorenstam becomes the first LPGA Professional to be named as a member of the Augusta National Club

The eight-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year has often been named as the greatest female golfer of the modern era. She became a member of the Augusta National Club this year when the new season began.

The course hosts the Masters Tournament every year and did not allow women to be members of the club till 2012. However, with new changes, Annika Sorenstam represents a new era of golf. The announcement was not made public by the Augusta Club, since they tend to keep their memberships under wraps.

Sorenstam was honored to receive the invite.

“I'm extremely honored,” she said. “It was a surprise. I must say that. I was just so excited. One of the happiest days in my golf life. I'm just learning the ropes, so I'm not really sure where this will lead. I'm thrilled and excited about the opportunity to not just play the course, but just to get to know the members.”

Sorenstam has won 90 times on the pro circuit, with 72 of those wins coming from the LPGA Tour.