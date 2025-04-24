"That's very sexy": Phil Mickelson reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's insane feat

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media that featured LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. In the video, DeChambeau launched a drive at the driving range ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City more than 400 yards, eliciting an uncanny reaction from Mickelson.

The video, posted on X by the Crushers GC, already has more than 90,000 views. Bryson DeChambeau is one of the longest drivers of the golf ball in all of professional golf, and his ability is certainly on display in the viral X video.

"Bryson is driving it over 400 yds... The ball flies further at 8000ft (shocked emoji)," the caption on the Crushers GC's x post reads.

"I'm gonna try to get 198 [mph] ball speed, 2,000 spin, like 200 [mph ball speed], I wanna see if I can get to like 410 [yards]," DeChambeau says at the beginning of the video.

After Bryson DeChambeau pumps his drive in the video, the camera pans over to the system that's tracking all of his swing numbers at the driving range. The screen showed he had a 199 mph ball speed, and the drive went 407 yards.

"Yeah, there we go. Told ya," DeChambeau says after looking at the screen.

That's when six-time major champion Phil Mickelson chimed in upon looking at the screen.

"Yeah, that's very sexy," Mickelson said, exciting a chuckle and a "thanks" from DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson will tee it up Friday at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico, for LIV Golf Mexico City. Bryson is in search of his first LIV Golf win this year, while Mickelson aims to capture his first LIV Golf win of his career.

Bryson DeChambeau hopes to continue hot major streak at next month's PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2024 PGA Championship (via Getty)

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau looks to continue his recent hot streak at major championships at the PGA Championship in May, which is set to begin in less than a month. The golf world will soon turn its attention to the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, which will host the PGA Championship for the first time since 2017.

In his last five major appearances, DeChambeau has finished in the top six four times, with his only poor showing coming at the 2024 Open Championship last July. The two-time major champion won his second U.S. Open title last June at the illustrious Pinehurst No. 2, narrowly outdueling Rory McIlroy in a showdown for the ages.

At last year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, DeChambeau finished in solo second place, one shot behind Xander Schauffele, who won his first major title. DeChambeau fired a seven-under-par 64 in the final round to nearly catch Schauffele.

After finishing tied for sixth place at last year's Masters, Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for fifth place at The 2025 Masters earlier this month, even briefly holding the solo lead in the final round. His strong play at majors has once again made him one of the betting favorites heading into the PGA Championship in May.

