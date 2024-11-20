"That’s a tough nine" - Donald Trump makes 'best 9 hole score at Bedminster' claim while talking to grand-daughter Kai Trump

President-elect Donald Trump claimed that his best nine-hole score at Bedminster is 32. He mentioned this while speaking to his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who also recently shot 32.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump won the 60th U.S. quadrennial presidential election, defeating Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. This marks his second term as President, returning to office after four years.

On Tuesday, November 19, NUCLR Golf shared a video of Kai Trump and Donald Trump speaking on the phone. In the video, Kai asks her grandfather about his lowest score on the front nine of the new course at Bedminster.

Trending

"I would say my best would be 32," he replied. "Maybe. That's a tough nine."

Trump then asked Kai to compare Bryson Dechambeau's clubhead speed with his own.

"I don't know," she responded. "I think yours is a little faster, honestly. I think you hit way farther than him."

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump plays golf with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan

On Friday, November 15, Donald Trump hosted PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The following day, he spent time with PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Elon Musk at the UCF event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Later, the PGA Tour confirmed the meeting between Trump and Monahan.

"President-Elect Trump has always been a champion of the game of golf and Commissioner Monahan was honored to accept his invitation to play at Trump International," the statement read as per Golfweek. "The President-Elect and the Commissioner share a love for the game and the Commissioner enjoyed their time together."

A couple of months ago, Monahan also played with Al-Rumayyan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am. This was the first time since June of last year that the two were spotted together in public.

The PGA Tour and PIF announced their merger in June of last year, with the initial deadline set for December 31. However, it was later extended to April of this year. Despite this, both parties have yet to reach an agreement, with negotiations still pending.

Trump has always been an advocate of LIV Golf, and his golf courses have hosted LIV events over the past three seasons. Following his presidential election victory, the hopes for the LIV-PGA Tour agreement to be finalized soon have increased.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback