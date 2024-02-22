"That's a tough scene for King Lebron James”: Max Homa trolls $1,000,000,000 LA Lakers superstar’s Golf swing

Many celebrities play golf, including star athletes, but their status doesn't preclude them from being roasted by Max Homa. The superstar golfer recently watched a bunch of NBA players swing a club, and while he liked some of them, he couldn't help but throw shade at LeBron James.

James is considered by many to be the greatest NBA player of all time, and one of the best athletes in any sport regardless. However, it doesn't look like golf is necessarily the sport for the billionaire athlete.

After seeing an awkward swing at a Top Golf-esque establishment, Homa went in on "King James" and his swing via Golf Digest:

"This always warms my heart. It's the greatest athlete in the world and he makes me feel so much better about myself. You hear people say LeBron James could have played tight end in the NFL, and I'm starting to get why on one's ever mentioned him playing golf professionally. That's a tough scene for King James."

Perhaps James shouldn't quit his day job just yet, as he's still good at basketball and not quite so good at golf.

Max Homa ranks NBA golf swings

Austin Reaves claimed himself to be the best golfer in the NBA, so naturally, Max Homa had to check for himself and said via Golf Digest:

"I'm a big Austin Reaves fan, so when I heard him say that, now I gotta see the swing. That's great! That actually warms my heart, I was scared he was kind of out over his skis when he said that. That was pure, I can't roast him."

It can be argued that the actual best golfer in the NBA, however, is Steph Curry. He competes all the time and even plays very high-level tournaments, which Homa mentioned.

Steph Curry is an avid golfer

He said:

"I know he's a great golfer, but to do it under the bright lights is impressive. As much as I want to back my guy Reaves and say he is the best golfer in the NBA, you have to play professional to top Steph for me."

Homa said that Curry had shot one under at a Korn Ferry Tour event, which was an impressive showing. He followed that up with Curry's teammate, Chris Paul. The longtime point guard is an avid golfer.

Homa critiqued him, saying:

"CP3, I know he loves golf. When he swings, he kind of looks like he's jealous of Kyle Lowry. If you know, you know. It's not bad! It's not great, it's not bad, but I know Chris Paul loves his golf, loves those celebrity pro-am type things."

He finished up with J.R. Smith, who retired from the NBA and went back to college to get his degree and played college golf at North Carolina A&T. Homa didn't think it was a perfect swing, but he was impressed:

"He knows what it's like to compete, high-level golf being played. He's always impressed me, he's got a good golf swing... When he went back and did his thing in college, that's a nerve-wracking deal... It's not the greatest, most beautiful golf swing in the world, but I know he gets it done."

He said aesthetically, Reaves' swing was the best. He followed that up with Curry's swing, Smith, Paul and finally, James. He's clearly not fond of the NBA's leading scorer's golf swing.